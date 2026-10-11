Will Shipley Injury Update Changes RB Depth Chart More in Eagles-Jaguars Game

Will Shipley started at running back for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was an unlikely spot for Shipley to be in. He began the year as the RB3 for the Jags.

But on Sunday, Saquon Barkley was out, and so was Tank Bigsby, and so it was Shipley who got the call.

He scored the first touchdown on the day for the Eagles, too, to tie the game 7-7.

Shipley left the game during the second quarter, though.

Will Shipley Injury Update

Shipley got dinged up on a carry midway through the second quarter.

It wasn’t immediately obvious what had happened, but he went to the blue medical tent.

The NFL Network broadcast then showed Shipley walking with multiple trainers to the locker room. He was eventually ruled questionable to return.

Shipley went to the locker room. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 11, 2026

Without Shipley, things get even thinner on the Eagles’ RB depth chart.

The Jaguars will have to take advantage of how shorthanded Philly is. The Eagles also don’t have No. 1 WR Devonta Smith.

Eagles RB Depth Chart

Without Shipley, the Eagles have two running backs.

Both RBs active for the Eagles aside Shipley began this week on the practice squad, but both were elevated for Week 5 with Barkley and Bigsby out.

Dameon Pierce is the only other back to have played up to the point that Shipley left the field.

Pierce is formerly of the Houston Texans and actually ran for 1,000 yards as a rookie, so he’s got ability, but he has been on a decline in the last few seasons.

The Eagles also have Carson Steele. He was a bruising RB for the Chiefs to start his career, although he’s not necessarily an athletic enough runner to hang around in the NFL for too long.

Jaguars Impact

The Jags were down 14-7 at the time Shipley went to the locker room, but they’ll know even more what the Eagles’ offense might look like.

Pierce has looked promising on his early carries, but he’s certainly not Barkley or even Bigsby.

If Jacksonville loses to a shorthanded team like this, it’ll be a painful one for the Jaguars.