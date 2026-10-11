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Will Shipley Injury Update Changes RB Depth Chart More in Eagles-Jaguars Game

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Will Shipley #28 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Will Shipley started at running back for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was an unlikely spot for Shipley to be in. He began the year as the RB3 for the Jags.

But on Sunday, Saquon Barkley was out, and so was Tank Bigsby, and so it was Shipley who got the call.

He scored the first touchdown on the day for the Eagles, too, to tie the game 7-7.

Shipley left the game during the second quarter, though.

Will Shipley Injury Update

Shipley got dinged up on a carry midway through the second quarter.

It wasn’t immediately obvious what had happened, but he went to the blue medical tent.

The NFL Network broadcast then showed Shipley walking with multiple trainers to the locker room. He was eventually ruled questionable to return.

Without Shipley, things get even thinner on the Eagles’ RB depth chart.

The Jaguars will have to take advantage of how shorthanded Philly is. The Eagles also don’t have No. 1 WR Devonta Smith.

Eagles RB Depth Chart

Without Shipley, the Eagles have two running backs.

Both RBs active for the Eagles aside Shipley began this week on the practice squad, but both were elevated for Week 5 with Barkley and Bigsby out.

Dameon Pierce is the only other back to have played up to the point that Shipley left the field.

Pierce is formerly of the Houston Texans and actually ran for 1,000 yards as a rookie, so he’s got ability, but he has been on a decline in the last few seasons.

The Eagles also have Carson Steele. He was a bruising RB for the Chiefs to start his career, although he’s not necessarily an athletic enough runner to hang around in the NFL for too long.

Jaguars Impact

The Jags were down 14-7 at the time Shipley went to the locker room, but they’ll know even more what the Eagles’ offense might look like.

Pierce has looked promising on his early carries, but he’s certainly not Barkley or even Bigsby.

If Jacksonville loses to a shorthanded team like this, it’ll be a painful one for the Jaguars.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Will Shipley Injury Update Changes RB Depth Chart More in Eagles-Jaguars Game

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