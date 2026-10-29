Jaguars Urged to Pursue $64M Defensive Stalwart

The Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting at 4-2. However, with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans already selling, their focus has to shift to buying at the trade deadline to make a playoff run. One of the most realistic names to keep an eye on is Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler, according to John Shipley of Jaguars OnSI.

Shipley notes that the Jaguars defensive staff has connections with the nine-year veteran.

“He has connections to the Jaguars’ staff, would improve their depth at defensive tackle, and likely would not take much to pry from the Dolphins considering where they are at with their rebuild,” noted Shipley.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile was the Dolphins’ linebackers coach from 2020 through 2023. He did not work directly with Sieler, but they shared a locker room and defensive meeting rooms. Assistant defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc served in the same role for the Dolphins in 2022, so he worked directly with Sieler.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Trade for Miami Dolphins Defensive Tackle Zach Sieler

Sieler was a seventh-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft. However, the Dolphins added him in the middle of the 2019 season. He served as a depth piece, but started to come along in 2020.

By 2021, he was starting to become a full-time starter. Then, in 2022, he was a 15-game starter with 3.5 sacks. Sieler exploded in 2024 with back-to-back ten-sack seasons. It led to the team giving him a three-year, $64M extension.

However, Sieler only had 5.5 sacks in the first year of his deal. Now, he has two sacks on a 1-5 Dolphins team. Jacksonville could add him this season and either extend him in the offseason or have him play out his last year in 2027. The cost should not be overwhelming. So, the fit makes sense.

Jags Need Defensive Line Help

The Jaguars have Davon Hamilton, but he is a nose tackle. Arik Armstead starts as well, but he is not signed beyond this year. So, Sieler can give them added depth this season, and then he can step into a starting role over the offseason.

The issue is the Jaguars’ depth on their line. Ruke Orhorhoro has been playing more than expected. He is fine as a depth piece, but they could add one more name to push him down. Rookie third-round pick Albert Regis has not made much progress and has just 22 snaps right now.

Matt Dickerson is a journeyman who is in his second year with the Jags. He played 217 snaps last year and already has 101 snaps. The team does not want to continue to lean on him for big snap performances.

The team is ready to make a playoff run, and the defensive line is one of their biggest weaknesses. Given the familiarity, the need for the Dolphins to rebuild, and the fit, it would make sense for the Jaguars to make the trade.