Allen Bailey’s Cause of Death: How Did the Former Chiefs Star Die?

Former Miami Hurricanes star and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end died on October 20, at age 37, per multiple reports. Colin McCarthy, Bailey’s former teammate at the University of Miami, was the first to confirm the news.

McCarthy posted on X, “Lost a fellow brother today… prayers to AB family! Love you Big Cuzzo!” Former Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen posted a few hours later, “Lost a teammate, a friend, a brother. God needed another angel. Rest easy, my brother.”

Bailey, selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft, played in Kansas City for eight seasons. He went on to play for the Atlanta Falcons for two more years before his release in February 2021. Bailey finished his NFL career with 248 total tackles, 22 sacks, four forced fumbles, and seven fumbles recovered.

Allen Bailey’s Family ‘Believes He Died From Natural Causes’

Allen’s brother, Alford Bailey Jr., told TMZ on October 21 that “Allen’s wife found him dead yesterday inside their Florida home. We’re told the family believes he died from natural causes.”

Allen was married to Lauren Bailey. Last year, Allen and his wife spent their anniversary “at their favorite hotel” in San Francisco.

Born and raised in Sapelo Island, Georgia, a community of less than 70 people, he was the second-youngest of seven children. “I’m from a place a little out of the normal,” Bailey told Distraction magazine in 2018. “It’s relatively quiet; no stop signs, no traffic lights. It’s mostly dirt roads.”

“On the island, we didn’t have pee wee leagues or anything. The first time I started playing organized football was in seventh grade.”

His mother, Mary, was so proud of his accomplishemnts. “A lot of people here are University of Georgia fans. But because of Allen, now people on the island always watch the Miami games. People are always asking about him,” Mary told the outlet.

“If he makes it in football, he’d be the first person born and raised on this island to make it that far. We’ve never had someone do something that big before.”

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Following his retirement, the two-time All-ACC selection focused his attention on the Allen Bailey Foundation, which helped deliver school supplies, host free football camps, and host turkey drives for kids in Southeast Coastal Georgia and Florida.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes, Spoke About Bailey Allen After His Death

While preparing to play the Seattle Seahawks this week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid started out his press conference on Wednesday with words about his former starter. Reid coach him between 2013 and 2018.

“Our hearts go out to his family. Prayers are with them. Way too young, obviously. One of my favorite players. Great kid. Just sorry to see that happen to him,” Reid started, per Chiefs Wire

“He was an outdoorsman, and then he was dirty tough, and talk about giving an honest down. He gave you an honest down every snap.

“It’s terrible. It’s terrible, terrible, especially with all the good he does, and you know, and he’s got a family and that whole thing,” Reid continued. “That’s a sad deal. I know his father passed away young too, and it’s just, you know, it’s life, but it makes you sick when you know it happens to somebody that young.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also paid tribue to one of the longest-tenured franchise players. “He was the first person I saw in the (Kansas City) locker room, and I said, ‘This isn’t the Big 12 anymore,'” Mahomes said, per AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman.

“It’s terrible news to hear… We’re praying for him and his family. All of his former teammates have talked, and we’re going to do everything we can to support them.”