The Kansas City Chiefs’ move right before the trade deadline appears to have already yielded positive returns after just one week.

Former Indianapolis Colts slot receiver Josh Downs caught 4 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ routing of the Atlanta Falcons, 35-13.

Despite already adding talent at the position just last week, the team have been encouraged to get “greedy” and add another wideout to their corps. Specifically, the now-free agent Hollywood Brown.

Chiefs Told to Sign Hollywood Brown Despite Josh Downs Add

“The Kansas City Chiefs just added Josh Downs, but they should be greedy at wide receiver. Another reunion is officially on the table, and it makes sense for both sides.” A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman posted on Nov. 16, alongside a picture of Patrick Mahomes next to Brown.

The issues of third year pro and former first round pick Xavier Worthy have no doubt compounded potential desires to bring in further talent at the position. Worthy recorded 0 catches off of 3 targets in Week 10.

The team do still have other options at wideout in the form of Rashee Rice, tight end Travis Kelce and the emerging rookie Cyrus Allen, who received some very kind words from head coach Andy Reid following his performance on Sunday.

But Brown represents a far more experienced pair of hands that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has existing, prior chemistry with following the former Ravens first round pick’s two year stint in Kansas City from 2024 to 2025.

Hollywood Brown Makes a Lot of Sense For the Chiefs

The 29-year old managed 587 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns last season, having spent most of the prior season in 2024 on injured reserve.

Like Downs, Brown is not some sort of uber-generational talent in the vein of Tyreek Hill (at least pre-injury), but he does add another reliable face to an otherwise young, inexperienced or unpredictable group.

If the Chiefs have their eyes set on a post-season run – which one assumes they do – adding Brown makes all the sense in the world.