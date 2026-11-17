The Kansas City Chiefs have overcome a midseason hiccup, as they have responded to a pair of brutal losses with two straight comfortable victories in Weeks 9 and 10. While beating up on the Atlanta Falcons isn’t necessarily anything to write home about, the Chiefs’ passing attack looked as deadly as ever in the wake of acquiring Josh Downs ahead of the trade deadline, which is a scary development for the rest of the league.

With a 7-2 record, Kansas City is looking up at the 8-1 Buffalo Bills in its quest to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC. There is still a lot of football left to be played when it comes to determining who will wind up with the top spot in both conferences, but if you ask Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson, he made it clear that he thinks the Chiefs will earn that spot come playoff time.

Russell Wilson Predicts Chiefs Will Earn the No. 1 Seed in the AFC

There were quite a few concerns surrounding the Chiefs’ offense entering the 2026 campaign. The biggest of the bunch revolved around how Patrick Mahomes would look after he suffered a torn ACL and LCL at the end of last season, but even if he looked like himself, it was fair to wonder if the playmakers on offense would be able to properly support him.

Instead, Kansas City has redefined itself on the fly. Rather than leaning on Mahomes too much, the team has made star running back Kenneth Walker III the focal point of its offense. When Walker missed the team’s win over the Falcons with a groin injury, though, Mahomes proved he can still take charge when needed, as he tossed five touchdowns in this win.

With a defense that has been one of the stingiest units in the league, the Chiefs look like the team we have come to know during the Mahomes/Andy Reid era. They have work to do when it comes to holding off the Denver Broncos in the AFC West division, but Wilson doesn’t seem too concerned about that, because he boldly predicted that K.C. will end up earning the No. 1 seed in the entire AFC when all is said and done.

“I think they’re going to be the best team in the AFC. I think they end up in the No. 1 seed in the AFC,” Wilson said on “Set Hut!” “The DNA of Patrick Mahomes, the DNA of Andy Reid, the DNA of Travis Kelce … it’s hard to bet against these guys. If I was putting my chips on anybody, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Chiefs Have Reestablished Themselves as a Super Bowl Contender

Getty ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs take the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It doesn’t necessarily look like what we have seen from Chiefs teams in the past, but the way Kansas City is winning this year is sustainable. Mahomes still has enough magic in him to lead the team down the field when called upon, but this team is at its best when it is leaning on its rushing attack for long drives down the field that end with seven points going up on the board.

There is still a ton of work for K.C. to do this season, and it will have tougher games on its schedule in the near future. That won’t be the case in Week 11, though, as another game against a lowly opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, looms on this upcoming Sunday. Unless something goes completely awry here, the Chiefs should be able to push their record to 8-2 when they return to action next.