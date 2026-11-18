While Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appeared to suffer a serious calf injury during the opening drive against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the 37-year-old assured fans that he’s “all good” after the game.

In fact, Kelce suggested he could’ve been more active in the second half if the Chiefs weren’t already heading toward a dominant 35-13 victory. Losing Kelce for any amount of time would be devastating for the Chiefs, so it’s great news he’ll be ready to go against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.

One day after the Chiefs defeated the Falcons, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, learned she racked up five Grammy nominations:

“I Knew It, I Knew You” is up for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media. “The Life of a Showgirl” was nominated for Album of the Year and Record of the Year, while the title track, “The Life of a Showgirl” featuring Sabrina Carpenter, earned a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nod.

While fans hope Swift gives Kelce a shoutout if she wins one of these awards on February 7, 2027, another artist definitely owes the Chiefs star a thank you.

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Connected With DJ Lake on the ‘Opalite’ Remix Which Earned a Grammy Nomination

DJ Chris Lake earned a Grammy nomination for Best Remixed Recording for Swift’s song, “Opalite,” a song inspired by his romance with the pop star.

Lake, however, only created the remix after receiving a message from Kelce. Lake shared his conversations with Kelce before the new remix of “Opalite” dropped on February 13. “When @killatrav & @taylorswift hit you about an official remix.. you get it done :),” Lake captioned the carousel of messages on Instagram.

Lake texted Kelce, “Travis! How’s it going. Just heard you and Taylor were listening to my tracks,” he wrote in the messages marked Jan. 16. “Great to hear. I’m going to take a crack at remixing this track for her. No idea how I’ll get on, but I’ll do my best.”

The 11-time Pro Bowler responded, “Chris! You’re a legend bro love everything you come out with, and ‘Chemistry’ is one of my favorite albums I listen to right now !! Can’t wait to see how you put it together man.”

Just one day later, Lake revealed had “something really cool” with the track but needed cut it shorter. After sending a version of the song on January 20, Kelce was blown away. “It’s so good dawg,” Kelce wrote. “I’m gonna be ripping this [expletive] every car ride. She loves it too!! She said her teams gonna reach out asap.”

Swift reposted part of the conversation on her Instagram Stories and added, “Confirmed. Travis is my in-house house guy,” with the praying hands emoji. Kelce attended Lake’s performance at L.A. Historic Park as part of his bachelor party weekend before he tied the knot with Swift on July 3.

Travis Kelce Could Join Taylor Swift at the Grammys Even If the Chiefs Reach the Super Bowl

The 2027 Grammy Awards take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 7, one week before Super Bowl LXI, which also takes place in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. Therefore, even if the Chiefs reach the championship game, he could likely accompany Swift to the ceremony the week before.

Swift has already made Grammy history after the nominations were announced. She’s the first woman to be nominated for Album of the Year eight times, tying the record with Frank Sinatra. She’s won the award a record-breaking four times.