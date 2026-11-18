Patrick Mahomes Sr. shared a sweet family detail while celebrating the news that his son, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and daughter-in-law Brittany Mahomes are expecting another boy.

The former MLB pitcher joined other family members in congratulating the couple after they announced the gender of their fourth child on Instagram.

“Pat pat is so excited,” Mahomes Sr. wrote in the comments, revealing the nickname his grandchildren use for him.

The 56-year-old is already a grandfather to Sterling, 5, Patrick “Bronze,” 3, and Golden, 1. The newest addition will give Patrick and Brittany two boys and two girls.

The couple shared the news in a video showing them cutting into a gender reveal cake surrounded by their children, family members and friends.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Joins Family Members in Celebrating Baby No. 4

Patrick and Brittany revealed their baby’s gender by plunging champagne glasses into a cake decorated with pink and blue flowers.

When they pulled out the glasses, the cake inside was blue, confirming they were expecting another son.

Blue and metallic confetti filled the kitchen as the family celebrated. The video also showed relatives and friends exchanging hugs while the children posed for pictures.

Ray LaMontagne’s “You Are the Best Thing” played in the background.

“Baby #4🥹🤭,” the couple captioned their joint Instagram post.

Mahomes Sr. wasn’t the only family member to react to the announcement.

Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, commented, “Ahhhh cant wait!!! 💙 💙”

Their mother, Randi Mahomes, also celebrated the news, writing, “My heart.”

Patrick left three blue heart emojis in the comments: “🩵🩵🩵”

Mahomes Sr. Previously Received Permission to Visit His Granddaughter

Mahomes Sr.’s latest family message comes months after he received permission from a Texas judge to travel to Kansas City for a special occasion involving his granddaughter Sterling.

According to court records obtained by The California Post, a Smith County judge approved his request in May to attend Sterling’s first dance recital.

The former professional baseball player has been on probation since pleading guilty to his third driving while intoxicated charge in August 2024.

As part of his plea agreement, Mahomes Sr. received five years of probation and one year of intensive supervision.

He was arrested in February 2024 in Tyler, Texas, after an officer recorded his blood alcohol concentration at 0.23.

The arrest occurred days before Patrick led the Chiefs to another Super Bowl victory.

In February 2026, Mahomes Sr. was arrested again and booked into the Smith County Jail over an alleged probation violation.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman told KLTV at the time that the alleged violation involved consuming alcohol while on probation.

Mahomes’ Father Cleared to Attend Chiefs Games

Mahomes Sr. also received permission to attend certain Kansas City Chiefs games while serving his probation.

In October, a Texas judge approved his request to travel outside the state for games at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes Sr. had requested permission to travel to Kansas City, Las Vegas and Cincinnati to watch his son play.

However, the judge denied his request to attend a December game in Cincinnati.

Patrick has previously discussed how his father’s legal troubles affected him during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run.

“It was during that Super Bowl. It became a story, and so, I had to answer questions about it. I think just knowing that it hurt me woke him up to know that like, you can’t keep doing the same things,” Mahomes said on the ESPN original series “Chiefs Kingdom.”

His father also addressed the situation during the series.

“For him to have to answer questions about me was probably the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever been through in my life,” Mahomes Sr. said.

“I called him right after and I told him, I said, ‘I’m sorry that it’s taking away from your time and taking away from your focus.'”

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announced Their Fourth Pregnancy Earlier This Month

The gender reveal came one week after Patrick and Brittany announced they were expecting their fourth child.

The couple shared a series of beach photos featuring their three children, with the entire family dressed in shades of white.

One picture showed Patrick cradling Brittany’s growing baby bump.

“Another blessing from God🥹🙏🏼 & then there were 6🤍,” they captioned the announcement.

The couple, both 31, met while attending school and became engaged in September 2020. They married in March 2022.