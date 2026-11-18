The Kansas City Chiefs are riding high after their dominant 35-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. For the time being, Kansas City is back atop the AFC West.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave everyone a scare on the first offensive drive against the Falcons, exiting the game with a calf injury. However, Chiefs Kingdom can breathe a sigh of relief as the 37-year-old assured fans that he’s “all good.”

With the four-time All-Pro ready to go against Arizona Cardinals next week, fans hope to see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, back at Arrowhead on November 22.

Before the Cardinals-Chiefs game, however, Swift is set to make a major public appearance at the 2026 Country Music Association Awards on November 18. Not only is she attending there ceremony, but she’s also performing at the CMAs for the first time in 13 years.

Just one day before the 14-time Grammy winner hits the stage, a new announcement regarding Swift caught fans’ attention.

The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston Is Featuring a Taylor Swift Collection

The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston announced on November 17, “Boston, are you ready for it? 💚💛💜♥️🩵🖤🩷🩶🤎💙🤍❤️‍🔥…

“Opening 4/10 at the MFA, ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Collection’ presents more than 50 iconic costumes, instruments, and objects drawn from the musician’s archive to celebrate. #20YearsofTaylorSwift.” The exhibit will remain open until August 15.

The museum’s website adds, “‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Collection‘ takes visitors on a journey through Swift’s genre-defying career—exploring how she combines songwriting, performance, and visual storytelling to continually surprise and connect with audiences around the world.”

The museum’s official account noted on Instagram, “Taylor’s costumes and instruments have been featured in various museum exhibitions in the past, but this is the most expansive collection of all 12 eras in one exhibition, including her most recent album “‘The Life of a Showgirl.'”

To say fans were excited would be an understatement. One Swiftie commented on Instagram, “OMG BEST NEWS EVER🥹🥹🥹.” One woman wrote, “I am so there!! The timing is perfect!!” Another fan gushed, “This is so exciting!!! Merry Swiftmas!! ❤️.”

Exhibition tickets cost $40 and include admission to the rest of the museum. Tickets go on sale on Swift’s birthday — December 13.

Taylor Swift Racked Up Five Grammy Nominations

It’s been a very eventful week for Swift, who earned five 2027 Grammy nominations. She made history with the most Song of the Year nominations (9) with “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which also received a nod for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

“The Life of a Showgirl,” which she first announced on Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, was nominated for Album of the Year and Record of the Year. The title track, “The Life of a Showgirl” featuring Sabrina Carpenter, earned a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The 2027 Grammy Awards take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 7, one week before Super Bowl LXI, which also takes place in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. Therefore, even if the Chiefs reach the championship game, he could likely accompany Swift to the ceremony the week before.