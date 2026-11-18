The Kansas City Chiefs are sitting at a 7-2 record with eight games to go in the 2026 NFL season.

Several players have stepped up to help them turn things around from last year. Perhaps none have been more important than running back Kenneth Walker III, who the Chiefs signed during free agency in the offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III Snubbed From Midseason MVP

The staff at Bleacher Report handed out their midseason MVPs to each team. When it came to the Chiefs, the award went to quarterback Patrick Mahomes instead of Walker.

“It’s been a big bounce-back year for the legend, who has 19 touchdown throws to four picks as the league’s fourth-highest-rated passer for a top-10 scoring offense.”

Mahomes isn’t undeserving, but this seems like a bit of recency bias. He is coming off his best performance of the season against the Atlanta Falcons, throwing for 348 yards and five touchdowns as Walker sat out due to a groin injury.

Before that game, Walker was undoubtably the engine of Kansas City’s offense. In eight games played this season, he has amassed 872 rushing yards, 172 receiving yards, and 11 total touchdowns. If not for missing last week, there is a good chance Walker would be leading the league in rushing.

DE George Karlaftis Named Chiefs’ Non-QB MVP

In an even more puzzling decision, Bleacher Report named defensive end George Karlaftis as the Chiefs’ non-QB MVP.

“Kenneth Walker III has 11 touchdowns in eight games and Chris Jones is balling out again, but Karlaftis has 5.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, an interception and a forced fumble. He’s the primary reason this is the league’s third-ranked scoring defense.”

No disrespect to Karlaftis, as he is having arguably the best season of his career. Karlaftis has posted 34 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, 24 QB pressures, 10 passes defensed, one interception, and one forced fumble through the first nine games.

As impactful as he’s been, Karlaftis has not been as crucial to the Chiefs’ success as Walker. Like with Mahomes, Karlaftis likely was given this honor due to his recent hot streak. The stellar performance of backup running back Emmett Johnson has probably also played a factor in Walker slipping to the back of everbody’s minds.