Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a lot to celebrate following their 35-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. During the matchup, Mahomes went off with 22 passes for 348 yards and five touchdown passes.

Following his first 12-yard touchdown to rookie running back Emmett Johnson, Mahomes officially surpassed NFL legend Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes by a quarterback in his first 10 NFL seasons, including the playoffs. (328 touchdowns).

On a personal level, Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, revealed they’re expecting their fourth baby last week. Two days after the Chiefs-Falcons game, the couple revealed their baby’s gender in a very sweet way.

Patrick Mahomes and His Wife, Brittany, Are Expecting a Boy!

The 31-year-old quarterback and Brittany revealed they are expecting another boy. Brittany shared a video of the family, including Sterling, 5, Bronze,3, and Golden, 22 months, putting champagne glasses into a beautiful white cake to reveal blue frosting in the middle.

She captioned the post, “Baby #4🥹🤭.” Mahomes commented, 🩵🩵🩵

Mahomes was hoping for a boy. “It’s obviously a blessing,” Mahomes told reporters of Brittany’s fourth pregnancy last week.

“To have another baby on the way. I’m excited for it. I’m hoping that me and Bronze can even up the score. But I’m just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day.”

Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Chiefs’ Super Bowl Odds Amid Brittany’s Pregnancies

Following the couple’s baby announcement, fans couldn’t stop discussing the team’s Super Bowl appearances in relation to Brittany’s pregnancies. The three-time Super Bowl MVP and Brittany are parents to three children: Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 22 months.

The Chiefs reached the 2020 Super Bowl while Brittany was pregnant with Sterling. Kansas City lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She gave birth to Bronze in November 2022, after which the Chiefs went on to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Current co-owner gave birth to Golden during their playoff bye week in January 2025. The Chiefs once again returned to the Super Bowl but lost to the Eagles.

When asked if this trend will continue, Mahomes couldn’t help but laugh. “I’m hoping!” he said. “I don’t know if Brittany is, but I’m hoping that we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way. That’d be awesome for sure.”