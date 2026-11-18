The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly bought in former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Fred Johnson for a workout on Tuesday after he was released by the Eagles back on Nov. 13.

After Johnson cleared waivers on Monday he was free to sign with any team. And it appears that a decision has been made rather quickly, as he has now signed with Kansas City.

Chiefs Sign Former Eagles Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson

The news was also released onto the Chiefs’ official website.

“John FitzPatrick (TE), E.J. Smith (RB), Fred Johnson (T) signed to the Practice Squad. Jacob De Jesus (WR), Bub Means (WR), Cole Christiansen (LB) Practice Squad contracts terminated.” The team’s official site posted on Nov. 17.

Will Fred Johnson Suit Up For the Chiefs This Weekend?

The move to add Johnson to the practice squad rather than the active roster likely signals the team’s uncertainty about the playing statuses of right tackle Jaylon Moore and guard Trey Smith, who are dealing with an ankle injury and a concussion respectively.

If both are good to for Week 11, it’s less likely that the Chiefs will see Johnson either activated for game-day or possibly full-on elevated to the 53-man roster.

If the pair are both ruled out, there is a far better likelihood that Kansas City will require his services in some form come this weekend’s game hosting the Arizona Cardinals.

Johnson joins a thin practice squad offensive line setup that currently sports 2024 undrafted free agent tackle Ethan Driskell and rookie UDFA center Pete Nygra as the only representatives of the unit.