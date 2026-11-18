The Kansas City Chiefs already looked to address their slightly below-par wide receiver corps last week when they signed Josh Downs for the Indianapolis Colts.

Yet they may not be finished adding at the position, with some writers encouraging them to get “greedy” and make a move for the newly-released former Eagles (and Chiefs) wideout Hollywood Brown.

But there is a far more attractive; at least in terms of possible upside; option in the San Francisco 49ers‘ Brandon Aiyuk, whom the team have been linked with for the past couple of weeks since he was reinstated by the NFL.

49ers Likely to Hold On to Brandon Aiyuk Until Monday – Florio

However, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Niners are unlikely to move off Aiyuk until they absolutely have to; i.e. when his two-week roster exemption expires next Monday.

As a result, for those hoping that Kansas City might even have been able to make a deal to sign the 28-year old prior to the matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11, it is likely a ‘think again’.

“With a roster exemption that lasts until November 24 and with no requirement to pay him a penny until the exemption expires, the 49ers have shown no inclination to release receiver Brandon Aiyuk until they absolutely have to.” Florio wrote on Nov. 18.

“Nine days since Aiyuk was reinstated from the reserve/left squad list, the 49ers haven’t cut him. At this point, with only six days to go, the 49ers surely will kick the can as long as they can.”

Do the Chiefs Have a Realistic Shot at Signing Brandon Aiyuk?

Florio argues that the Washington Commanders are the go-ahead candidate for Aiyuk, given that they are still alive in the race for the NFC East and they desperately need help at wide receiver.

Not to mention the fact that Aiyuk and Commanders QB Jayden Daniels conveniently just reconciled on Wednesday. But the seventh-year pro may decide that a smaller role on the team is a sacrifice worth making for a far more real shot at actual Super Bowl glory; which is almost certainly not happening in Washington.

So if KC do intend on adding more talent at the position in light of Xavier Worthy’s struggles and the otherwise lack of experience in the receiving corps behind Rashee Rice and Downs, the pursuit of Aiyuk will most likely have to wait until next week.