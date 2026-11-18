Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is addressing claims that an Atlanta Falcons defender deliberately targeted his injured ankle during Sunday’s game.

Kelce, 37, briefly left the Chiefs’ November 15 matchup against the Falcons after safety DeMarcco Hellams tackled him, aggravating the high-ankle sprain he has been dealing with this season.

During the November 18 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce and his older brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, discussed whether the tackle was intentional.

Jason read a question from a listener who accused Hellams of making an “intentionally dirty tackle,” suggesting the Falcons defender knew about Kelce’s ankle injury because it had been listed on the NFL injury report.

Kelce wasn’t convinced that Hellams had deliberately targeted his ankle.

“I don’t know if that was the case; the way he tackled me… and I just got caught in a bad position,” Kelce said. “You know, that’s football. And on the flip side, you know, if it was a quote-unquote intentional, you know, extra grab and turn of the ankle, you know, it’s just part of it.”

Travis Kelce Explains His Reaction to the Painful Falcons Tackle

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Kelce admitted that he initially thought the tackle deserved a penalty because of how much pain he felt.

However, after reflecting on the play, the three-time Super Bowl champion said he didn’t believe the hit warranted disciplinary action.

“I don’t think it was, you know, crazy enough for it to get a flag or it to be a fine or anything like that,” Kelce said. “Obviously, in the moment, I thought it was, because it hurt like hell.”

The incident raised questions about whether NFL injury reports give opposing players too much information about injuries they could potentially target during games.

Jason suggested that the league could consider adopting a system similar to the NHL, which generally identifies injuries as either upper-body or lower-body issues rather than providing specific details.

“It’s an interesting point that Kyle is bringing up, because we do know that especially defensive players will target areas that they know are hurt,” Jason said.

“If they know there’s a knee injury, they’re gonna go low. If they know, like, a quarterback has a specific hand that’s hurt, they might go after the hand. Like, it’s not like bounty gate-type stuff. It’s just like a known thing that happens in the NFL.”

Chiefs Tight End Shares Ankle Injury Update Ahead of Cardinals Game

such a nasty tackle, look where he got kelce and how long he held onto him, even when 87 turned around on the ground, what a pos https://t.co/oQTcuWtwyu pic.twitter.com/4lYCr199w5 — ver. (@cryeyesviolet_) November 15, 2026

Despite the setback against Atlanta, Kelce said he expects to be ready when Kansas City faces the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 22.

“I’m ready to rock and roll this week,” Kelce said.

The veteran tight end explained that playing through a high-ankle sprain has made the recovery process more difficult.

“It’s one of those things where once you turn it in at the beginning of the year, you’ve just got to deal with the high-ankle sprain and the process it takes to heal,” he said. “When you’re battling through week to week trying to get it to 100%, it’s going to be a lot slower than just taking time off.”

Kelce also made it clear that he doesn’t plan to let the injury keep him off the field if he can continue playing.

“But I love playing this game,” he continued, “and if I’m out there on a good ankle or a bad ankle, it doesn’t matter to me. I’m out there because I love this game. I signed up for this thing to be out there putting my heart on the line and my body on the line for my teammates.”

Kansas City Chiefs Look to Keep Winning After Dominant Falcons Victory

The Chiefs improved to 7-2 following their 35-10 victory over Atlanta on November 15.

Kansas City will now turn its attention to the Cardinals as the team continues its push toward the postseason.

Kelce, who has been managing his ankle injury throughout the season, remains focused on helping the Chiefs compete for another Super Bowl championship in February.

The tight end summed up his feelings about the team’s recent performance with a brief message on the podcast.

“We’re rolling,” Kelce said.