Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are expecting their fourth child, and speculation has already begun about what the couple will name their second son.

The Kansas City Current co-owner announced her pregnancy on November 10, then revealed on November 17 that the couple is expecting a boy.

With three children named Sterling, Bronze and Golden, the Mahomes family has established a metal-inspired naming tradition. However, that tradition started long before the couple became parents and ties back to another NFL team.

How Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Naming Tradition Started With the Pittsburgh Steelers

Although Brittany is now one of the Chiefs’ biggest supporters, she previously rooted for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to the Kansas City Star, Patrick gave Brittany a dog as a present while they were in college. She named him Steel in honor of her favorite NFL team.

The couple later welcomed another dog named Silver, continuing the metal theme.

When their first daughter arrived in February 2021, they named her Sterling Skye. Their first son, Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, arrived in November 2022 and goes by the nickname Bronze.

The couple welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, in January 2025.

What Could Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Name Baby No. 4? Here Are 6 Possibilities

Patrick and Brittany still have plenty of options if they want their second son’s name to follow the same theme as Sterling, Bronze and Golden.

Nickel: Nickel comes with the obvious nickname of Nick, which means “Victory of the people” in Greek. The couple could also opt for Nicholas.

Copper: This one would be particularly fitting given the names of the couple’s three children. Copper hasn’t appeared among the 1,000 most popular boys’ names since 2000.

Titanium: With origins dating back to the Titans of Greek mythology, the metal’s name could inspire shorter names like Titan or Titus.

Cobalt: The silvery-blue metal offers another option, especially if Patrick and Brittany like the name Colby.

Onyx: The couple could branch out into gemstones without straying too far from their established theme.

Chrome: Another metallic name, Chrome shares something in common with Bronze — both are single-syllable names.

Patrick and Brittany could also give baby No. 4 a traditional first name and save the metal-inspired moniker for his nickname, just as they did with Bronze.

The Chiefs Quarterback Has Opened Up About His Approach to Fatherhood

Despite being a three-time Super Bowl MVP and the son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback doesn’t plan to pressure his children into pursuing athletic careers.

As reported by People, Patrick opened up about his approach to fatherhood during an October 2022 appearance on NBC’s “Football Night in America.”

The quarterback explained that he wants to “stay out of the way” when it comes to his children’s athletic interests.

“I’m going to teach my son, my daughter all the fundamentals and whatever they want to learn,” Patrick explained. “But at the same time … I want to let it be about them … That’s what my dad did growing up, that’s what my parents did. They didn’t pressure me to do anything. I think that’s why I’m in the position I am today.”