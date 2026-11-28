The Kansas City Chiefs took a frustrating 13-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 16-of-29 passes for 174 yards in windy, rainy conditions.

Mahomes pointed to the team’s eight penalties for 68 yards that made it hard to come out on top. “We played a really good team down to the wire,” Mahomes told reporters after the game.

“Obviously we made too many mistakes, especially toward the end of the game, but throughout the game, that cost us the win.”

Mahomes wife, Brittany Mahomes, sounded off on numerous questionable calls in the fourth quarter. Between the official review that overturned Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice’s third-down catch and the clock not stopping when Mahomes called a timeout — Brittany was livid.

Despite the frustrating defeat, however, the three-time Super Bowl MVP and Brittany didn’t let their disappointment dampen their big plans.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Celebrated Their Son’s 4th Birthday Party

The Kansas City Current co-owners threw a football-themed bash to celebrate Bronze’s fourth birthday on November 28. They wrote in a shared post on Instagram, “Happy 4th Birthday to our dude!! We love you so much! ❤️.”

Party favors read “Bronze 4 the win” and “Turning four has a nice ring to it” — a nod to Mahomes’ hunt for a fourth Super Bowl championship ring this year.

Bronze’s grandmothers attended the bash, along with his siblings, Sterling, 5, Bronze,3, and Golden, 22 months. The family celebrated with friends, Paw Patrol characters, big slides, basketball games, and a four-tiered cake topped with a bronze helmet.

The Chiefs star told reporters before the Thanksgiving game that they were planning an event. “We can’t disclose exactly where, but the family will be in town, and there will be a party,” he revealed.

Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Chiefs’ Super Bowl Odds Amid Brittany’s Fourth Pregnancy

Earlier this month, Mahomes and Brittany announced they’re expecting baby No. 4 — another boy. Following the couple’s baby announcement, fans couldn’t stop discussing the team’s Super Bowl appearances in relation to Brittany’s pregnancies.

The Chiefs reached the 2020 Super Bowl while Brittany was pregnant with Sterling. Kansas City lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She gave birth to Bronze in November 2022, after which the Chiefs went on to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Brittany, 31, gave birth to Golden during their playoff bye week in January 2025. The Chiefs once again returned to the Super Bowl but lost to the Eagles.

When asked if this trend will continue, Mahomes couldn’t help but laugh. “I’m hoping!” he said. “I don’t know if Brittany is, but I’m hoping that we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way. That’d be awesome for sure.”

Brittany found the correlations hilarious. The soon-to-be mom of four posted on her Instagram Stories, “Glad someone finally figured this out, just doing my part over here,” with multiple laugh-face emojis.