Vibes are low for the Kansas City Chiefs after they fell 13-10 to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night.

The Chiefs had multiple chances to win the game, but several mistakes got in the way. A controversial call by the officials late in the fourth quarter also played a factor. Despite all that, there were a few positives to take away from the loss.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Defense Dominated Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

If it would have been known that Bills quarterback Josh Allen would throw for just 81 yards and zero touchdowns, while also throwing two interceptions, most would have predicted a Chiefs victory. It was one of Allen’s worst performances of his career.

Safety Alohi Gilman picked Allen off in the endzone during the second quarter, ending a potential scoring drive that would have put Kansas City down by two possessions. In the third quarter, cornerback Nohl Williams intercepted Allen as the ball bounced off of wide receiver Khalil Shakir’s hands.

The Chiefs also sacked Allen twice, including on a key third down play with under two minutes to go. Allen completed just 47 percent of his passes on the night. It’s a shame the performance from Kansas City’s defense ultimately went to waste, but perhaps it found a recipe it can repeat against him in the future.

RB Emmett Johnson Had Another Productive Outing

Johnson got his third consecutive start with Kenneth Walker III still recovering from a groin injury. His numbers weren’t as eye-popping as his previous two games, but Johnson still racked up 72 rushing yards on 17 carries, 24 receiving yards on four receptions, and one touchdown.

As he has been during his run of starts, Johnson was the Chiefs’ most consistent playmaker against the Bills. He continues to run with an impressive blend of speed, power, and balance. When Walker returns, Kansas City’s coaching staff will have to find a way to keep Johnson in the mix.

QB Patrick Mahomes Played Well Despite Tough Circumstances

It was a challenging night to throw the ball in Buffalo during windy, rainy, and cold weather conditions. Mahomes’ stats weren’t gaudy, but he did not turn the ball over and completed a few clutch passes to keep the Chiefs alive. He certainly outplayed Allen.

Mahomes linked up with tight end Travis Kelce four times for 71 yards. He also hit wide receiver Cyrus Allen on a throw that he made across his body to the other side of the field while scrambling right on a third-and-15 situation to pick up a first down. Mahomes gave his team a chance to win, but was hampered all night by poor offensive line and special teams play.