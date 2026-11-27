Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a rough night against the Buffalo Bills, making some big catches but also taking a big hit and suffering an unfortunate moment leading up to a controversial call.

The Chiefs lost to the Bills on a field goal as time expired, but not before a series of questionable calls and some unexplained clock decisions over the course of the final minutes. Kelce was the subject of two controversial calls, including one that left him the subject of a viral clip.

Travis Kelce Criticized After Reversal of Fortune Against Bills

Kelce was flagged for offensive pass interference after making a critical fourth-quarter catch, one that would have put the Chiefs in field-goal range with the score tied at 10-10. The play led to some criticism of Kelce after the veteran tight end appeared to be jawing with Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard, just before realizing that he had been called for a penalty.

“Taylor Swift’s husband tries to act tough and talks trash… then immediately gets flagged for the penalty and the entire catch gets brought back,” noted one person in a post on X.

The penalty itself drew some controversy, with some fans pointing out that Bernard appeared to initiative contact with Kelce at the top of his route. But the Chiefs tight end extended his hands into Bernard before making a break, an action that often results in an offensive pass interference penalty.

Another Travis Kelce Play Draws Controversy

That was not the only play involving Kelce to generate controversy in the Thanksgiving game. Some fans wanted a penalty for Bills safety Cole Bishop, who laid a hard hit into Kelce’s back as the tight end fell to the ground catching a pass.

Kelce was shaken up on the play, initially holding his lower back in pain before ultimately returning to the game. Bishop was not flagged on the play, and replay showed him leading with his shoulder, not helmet.

There was another controversial call late in the fourth quarter, with officials overturning a Rashee Rice catch after determining that the ball hit the ground as he fell and came out of his grasp. NFL vice president of replay, Mark Butterworth, explained after the game that Rice lost control, making it an incomplete pass.

“As the receiver [was] going to the ground, he had the ball in his right hand and when he contacted the ground, his hand slid up the ball and we deemed that a loss of control,” Butterworth said. “The hand moving up the ball is what we deemed the loss of control.”