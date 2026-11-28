The Kansas City Chiefs wandered into the desert in Week 11 for a game against the Arizona Cardinals and rolled out with a 34-7 victory, which they attained in dominant fashion. Though, Kansas City did not exit the American Southwest entirely unscathed.

On Saturday, November 28, the NFL announced punishments for two members of the Chiefs’ roster, starting offensive tackle Khalil Benson and reserve running back Nate Carter, based on their on-field actions against the Cardinals las Sunday. The league hit both Benson and Carter for unnecessary roughness.

The league dinged Benson for a tripping call in the second quarter, which will cost him a fine in the amount of $4,916. Carter’s infraction was for a blindside block in the opening quarter and carries a financial penalty of $5,583, per the NFL’s Office of Gameday Accountability.

No Arizona players incurred fines per their on-field behavior during the game against Kansas City.

Chiefs Capped Off 3-Game Win Streak With Victory Over Arizona Cardinals

The Chiefs moved to 8-2 on the season with their victory in Arizona, which was Kansas City’s third consecutive win.

All three of those victories looked similar, as the Chiefs put up 35 points against the New York Jets in Week 9, another 35 points vs. the Atlanta Falcons in the following game and then 34 points during the triumph over the Cardinals.

But that all changed on Thanksgiving Day, when Kansas City travelled to Western New York to take on the AFC rival Bills. The Chiefs lost in controversial fashion by a score of 13-10 on a wet holiday evening in Buffalo.

Bills Assumed Dominant Spot in AFC Playoff Race With Win Over Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day

Kansas City fell to 8-3 and into a tie with the Denver Broncos atop the AFC West Division after the Pittsburgh Steelers blew out the Broncos by a score of 27-5 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Bills vaulted to a record of 10-1 and now have a strong grasp on both the AFC East Division and the No. 1 seed in the conference playoff picture.

Two games up on the Chiefs and holding the head-to-head tiebreak, the Bills will almost certainly host Kansas City in Buffalo should the two teams meet again during the postseason in January or February.

Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals must win in Week 12 to move to 8-3 and into a tie with the Chiefs and Broncos, while the Bills are guaranteed at least a two-game lead over every other squad in the AFC with six weeks remaining in the regular season.