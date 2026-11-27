Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice appeared to make a game-changing catch in the team’s Thanksgiving night game against the Buffalo Bills, converting a 3rd-and-10 deep in their own territory in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

But the play was reviewed and the catch overruled, with officials saying that Rice failed to hold onto the ball when he fell to the ground following a hard hit from new Bills safety Amani Hooker. The call generated plenty of controversy, prompting the league to offer an explanation of the decision.

NFL Explains Rashee Rice’s ‘Loss of Control’

After the game, NFL vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth explained the decision to overturn the call to a pool reporter. Butterworth explained that Rice did not continue to possess the ball after it hit the ground.

“As the receiver is going to the ground, he had the ball in his right hand and when he contacted the ground, his hand slid up the ball and we deemed that a loss of control,” Butterworth said, via Chiefs reporter Matt Derrick.

Butterworth was asked what element of the play made it leave Rice’s control.

“With the hands sliding up the ball when the ball hit the ground, we deemed that a loss of control,” Butterworth replied.

Rashee Rice, Chiefs Disagreed With Call

Rice told reporters after the game that he believed he kept possession of the ball, which would have given the Chiefs a first down. They instead punted to the Bills, and the two teams traded possessions once more before the Bills made the game-winning field goal.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he didn’t believe there was even a question about whether Rice came down with the ball.

“We were first told that they were reviewing the spot, so I didn’t even know that we were reviewing the catch,” Mahomes said. “From my angle, when I threw the ball, I thought his hand was under the ball.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he heard the NFL’s explanation, but disagreed and thought that Rice maintained possession through the catch and the contact with the ground.

“I’m not quite sure what they saw,” Reid said. “I saw he had control of the ball and his elbow hit and then the ball hit [the turf] but he had control. Normally in those situations, it’s got to be clear and obvious. To me, that was not clear and obvious.”