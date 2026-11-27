During the Kansas City Chiefs’ heartbreaking loss against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, new details surfaced on Travis Kelce’s return to the franchise. NBC’s Cris Collinsworth revealed that the Chiefs wanted Kelce to return for the 2026 season but only on one condition.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told Kelce that in order to return for another season, the tight end needed to get in better shape.

“This is kind of a different Travis Kelce than what we’ve seen in the past,” Collinsworth noted during the third quarter of the Chiefs-Bills game on Nov. 26.

“He came back in and Andy Reid basically said, ‘Look, love to have you back but you gotta be in better shape.’ And he said, ‘Coach, I will,'” Collinsworth explained.

“And he came back and he’s had a phenomenal year this year.”

Collinsworth pointed out that Kelce made a key block during Emmett Johnson’s touchdown run to open the second half against Buffalo. Unfortunately, it would be the Chiefs’ final points of the game as the Bills won on a last-second field goal.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Credited Taylor Swift for Travis Kelce Being in Shape

To Kelce’s credit, the star playmaker has had a solid season and appears to be in much better shape in 2026. Kelce has been able to play through multiple injuries this season.

Back in September, Reid praised Kelce for being in prime shape. The Chiefs coach also credited Kelce’s wife Taylor Swift for providing a bit of added motivation for the star.

“So, he takes a lot of pride in that (being counted on by his teammates), but I know… everybody questioned with the wedding and all that, would he be out of shape and honeymooning the whole time and all that,” Reid said of Kelce during a September 21 media session. “But he works his rear end off.

“And I think Taylor, (she is) putting on four hour shows, you’ve got to work hard, too. So I’m sure she kicks him in the butt a little bit there, too.”

Travis Kelce Faces Retirement Decision Ahead of Chiefs’ 2027 Season

Despite plenty of rumors about Kelce’s potential retirement, the star playmaker signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Chiefs for the 2026 season. Kelce faces another decision about his future this offseason.

The Chiefs star recently played in his 100th home game at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce joked that he is heading towards playing another 100 games.

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Left the Door Open to Playing in 2027

During a Nov. 25 episode of the “New Heights” podcast, the tight end was asked by his brother Jason Kelce if this was his way of confirming he will play in 2027. Kelce left the door cracked for a potential return next season.

“No, I’m not confirming it.” Kelce responded quickly on the “New Heights” podcast released on Nov. 25. ” I’m not confirming it.”

“… Yeah, you’re right. I won’t (play 100 more games),” Kelce added.

“But cheers to 100 more. Who knows how many I’ll get to?”

Time will tell if Kelce will play in 2027.