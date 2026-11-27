The Kansas City Chiefs fell just short of knocking off the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night.

Kansas City had the lead for most of the third quarter, and the game was tied for the majority of the fourth. Unfortunately, the Chiefs made too many mistakes — particularly on special teams — to earn a win. Offensively, a high profile playmaker was once again a non-factor.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Held Without a Catch vs. Bills

For the second time in the last three games, Xavier Worthy led all Chiefs wide receivers in snaps played, but failed to log a single reception. The same thing happened two weeks ago during Kansas City’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Worthy played 42 snaps against the Bills, and 57 against the Falcons. Not only did he fail to produce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t bother to look his way much, targeting him just six times. Why Worthy continues to lead Kansas City’s WR corps in snaps is a mystery.

Rashee Rice is clearly the most reliable and consistent receiver the Chiefs have, as he leads the group in both receptions and receiving yards despite playing two less games than Worthy this season. Cyrus Allen has also emerged as a playmaker, and has posted three more catches than Worthy over the last three games.

It’s Time for Worthy to Take a Backseat in Chiefs’ Offense

To say Worthy has been disappointing in his third NFL season would be an understatement. He is on pace to finish the season with just 54 receptions for 488 yards and three touchdowns. That is very underwhelming for a former first-round draft pick who is playing as much as Worthy is.

He has not only failed to step up, but may actually be regressing. It is clear that he needs to be delegated to more of a gadget role where he can get easy, manufactured touches. That was proven during last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, when he caught a touchdown on a short pass while motioning near the line of scrimmage.

The Chiefs are still taking things slowly with the newly acquired Josh Downs, who played just 16 snaps against Buffalo. Now with three games under his belt with Kansas City, it’s time for Downs to get a significant uptick. Rice and Allen should undoubtably be playing more than Worthy as well.