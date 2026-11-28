Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice appeared to haul in a potentially game-changing catch late in the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, but a late review took it away.

Rice snagged a catch on 3rd-and-10 deep in Chiefs territory and the score tied at 10-10, which would have keep the Chiefs moving toward a potentially game-winning score. The review found that his hand lost contact with the ball when it hit the turf, overturning the catch and forcing the Chiefs to punt.

The call has generated significant controversy, with one reporter suggesting the NFL revert back to a more simple interpretation of the catch rule.

NFL Called to Change Catch Rule Again

Rice said after the game that he believed he held onto the ball, a sentiment echoed by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Bills reporter Sal Capaccio acknowledged the confusion of the rule, noting that the NFL used to employ a more straightforward rule for surviving the turf.

“Up until the 2000 season, any ball that hit the ground at all during the process of a catch was ruled incomplete, regardless of any control,” Capaccio shared in a post on X. “The Bert Emmanuel Rule changed that after the 1999 NFC Championship Game controversy. I understand the point, but have always hated the rule….not because it doesn’t make sense, but because it brought too much subjectivity to the process.”

Capaccio suggested the NFL could remove the current confusion by going back to the original rule — which still would have made Rice’s catch incomplete.

“I’d like the NFL to just go back to that rule – if the ball touches the ground at all during the process of the catch, it’s incomplete. Period. End of story,” Capaccio wrote. “Keep it off the ground. Make it easier on everyone to see and know.”

More Controversial Calls in Bills Loss

The Rice catch was not the only play that drew controversy in Kansas City’s loss to Buffalo. There also appeared to be an unexplained addition of a few seconds on the final Chiefs drive, giving the Bills critical seconds that allowed them to attemp — and make — the game-winning kick.

After a fumbled snap, quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to be brought down with 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Bills called timeout and the clock was wound back to 25 seconds.

Officials did not explain why so much more time was added, and many fans expressed anger and confusion.

“The Bills clock guy should be banned for life,” one person shared in a post on X. “The Chiefs started that drive with 26 seconds to go. The Mahomes snap, fumble and the whistle was called a ONE SECOND PLAY. The actual whistle went at 23 seconds and Brady can’t have called a TO exactly then. 25 sec for 2nd down”