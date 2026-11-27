The Kansas City Chiefs‘ controversial Thanksgiving night loss to the Buffalo Bills is under further scrutiny after NFL analyst Warren Sharp shared what he called “video proof” of a major clock-management blunder.

Buffalo defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 13-10 on Thursday, November 26, after kicker Tyler Bass converted a 57-yard game-winning field goal.

However, Sharp, founder of Sharp Football Analysis, questioned whether the Bills had enough time remaining to attempt the kick.

In a lengthy breakdown shared on X following the game, Sharp alleged that officials added seven seconds to the game clock across two separate plays during Kansas City’s final possession.

“VIDEO PROOF of a massive blunder last night,” Sharp wrote. “We need to talk about the clock in the final 26 seconds of the Bills-Chiefs game.”

Sharp shared unedited broadcast footage and All-22 footage to support his claims.

NFL Analyst Questions Why 6 Seconds Were Added to the Clock During Chiefs’ Final Possession

The first disputed sequence occurred with 26 seconds remaining when Mahomes mishandled a snap, recovered the football and went down.

Because the play ended inbounds, Buffalo needed to use a timeout to stop the game clock.

In his breakdown, Sharp identified three separate whistles audible during the broadcast, occurring when the clock showed 23, 21 and 19 seconds remaining.

NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico also described Bills head coach Joe Brady calling for a timeout.

“Joe Brady running down to take a timeout and they get it with 19 seconds left,” Tirico said.

However, when the broadcast returned from a brief promotional break, the game clock displayed 25 seconds.

Sharp questioned how officials arrived at that number, arguing that neither the end of the play nor Brady’s timeout occurred with that much time remaining.

“At NO POINT was the play over at 25 seconds. At NO POINT did a whistle blow at 25 seconds,” Sharp wrote.

He also pointed to additional footage showing Brady’s positioning on the sideline, arguing that the Bills coach was not close enough to the official to have called the timeout at 25 seconds.

Warren Sharp Identifies a Second Questionable Clock Reset

Sharp highlighted another apparent clock adjustment on Kansas City’s ensuing play, when rookie running back Emmett Johnson gained five yards.

According to Sharp’s review of the footage, the game clock showed 19 seconds when whistles sounded following Johnson’s run. Buffalo again needed to call a timeout.

However, the clock subsequently displayed 20 seconds.

Sharp noted that the broadcast did not address the additional second.

“That’s TWO clock resets, adding 7 seconds in total,” Sharp wrote.

Kansas City subsequently punted, and Buffalo returner Greg Dortch brought the ball back to the 40-yard line with four seconds remaining.

Bass then converted the winning field goal.

Chiefs-Bills Game Should Have Gone to Overtime, NFL Analyst Claims

Sharp argued that even if Brady had called his first timeout with 21 seconds remaining rather than 19, Buffalo still should not have had enough time to attempt the field goal.

Under that scenario, the analyst calculated that officials added four extra seconds during the first clock adjustment alone.

Sharp maintained that those four seconds would have expired during the punt return, sending the game into overtime with the score tied 10-10.

He also addressed the potential argument that Mahomes had given himself up earlier in the play, noting that Buffalo still needed to call a timeout to stop the clock.