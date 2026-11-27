For as dominant the Kansas City Chiefs have been against the Buffalo Bills in the postseason during the Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen era, the Bills have been as much if not more in the regular season.

The Chiefs suffered their sixth successive regular season defeat to the Bills on Thanksgiving, a feat countered only by Kansas City’s ongoing four-game win-streak against Buffalo in the playoffs.

Although much of the blame was laid at the hands of the special teams unit; in particular the 46-yard missed field goal by the struggling Harrison Butker; whose job may be in jeopardy moving forward; head coach Andy Reid reserved harsher public words to third-year guard Kingsley Suamataia, who gave away a costly 15-yard penalty in the third quarter for unnecessary roughness.

Andy Reid Criticizes Kingsley Suamataia Giving Away Multiple Penalties

“He can’t have that. He’s a young guy. He’s gotta to continue to grow. But you surely can’t have the penalties that he had. Nobody knows it better than he does. Can’t do that. Big game. You gotta play and control whatever you’ve gotta control.” Reid said on Thursday night after the game, via Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

Suamataia was also called for two holding penalties in the same quarter.

Earlier this season, the former second round pick back in 2024 was benched for reasons undisclosed by head coach Andy Reid in weeks 4 and 8, although on both occasions he returned to the starting lineup the very next week.

It is too early to tell if Suamataia’s antics in Week 12 could see him make it third time unlucky, but there is no doubt that Reid; who is famously known for his cool demeanor, especially in speaking to the media; was very much not thrilled with his left guard’s mistakes on Thursday night.