The NFL is facing scrutiny after an odd late-game sequence in the Thanksgiving night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, one that appeared to rob quarterback Patrick Mahomes of some critical time.

The Bills were able to win after partially blocking a Chiefs punt before taking a return into field-goal range, allowing Tyler Bass to nail a 57-yard kick to win it. But Kansas City’s final offensive possession leading up to the game-winning kick is drawing some controversy, with what appears to be a major error in the clock that could have sent the game to overtime.

Did Game Clock Officials Cheat Chiefs Out of Time?

A now-viral video of the final Kansas City possession shared on X by user Ben Schuff is leading to sharp criticism of the league. The video showed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fumble a snap on a play that started with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

It took six seconds for the Bills to touch Mahomes after he recovered the aborted snap, leaving 19 seconds when the Bills took a timeout. But the clock was reset to 25 seconds for the next snap, with no clear explanation as to why it was added.

The Bills ended up holding the Chiefs to force a punt, one that returner Greg Dortch took back to the 40-yard line with just four seconds remaining. Had the time not been added on the fumble by Mahomes, the quarter could have ended before the Bills had a chance to kick the game-winning field goal.

Many NFL fans questioned the clock management.

“The Bills clock guy should be banned for life,” one person shared in a post on X. “The Chiefs started that drive with 26 seconds to go. The Mahomes snap, fumble and the whistle was called a ONE SECOND PLAY. The actual whistle went at 23 seconds and Brady can’t have called a TO exactly then. 25 sec for 2nd down”

More Controversy for the Chiefs

The strange clock movement was not the only controversial play in the game. In Kansas City’s previous drive, wide receiver Rashee Rice appeared to make a catch to convert a first-down, but the play was reviewed and officials determined that it hit the ground and he lost contact.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he believes officials got the call wrong.

“Not one that I agree with,” Reid said of the overturned call. “They said it came from New York. It wasn’t from our guys (the referees), they called it a completion. I’m not quite sure what they saw. I saw he had control of the ball, then his elbow hit, then the ball hit, but he had control. Normally in those situations, it has to be clear and obvious. To me, that was not clear and obvious.”