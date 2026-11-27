Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker will not play today in the team’s Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills. Walker’s absence marks the playmaker’s third straight missed game.

Fans will once again notice a zero next to Walker’s name in fantasy football matchups. Walker continues to deal with a groin injury, and the Chiefs have not released a specific return timeline.

The star is recovering from a grade two groin injury.

“A team source says @Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III will not play vs @BuffaloBills on Thanksgiving,” ESPN’s Jeffri Chadiha noted in a Nov. 25 message on X.

“Walker’s groin injury is considered grade 2, which requires two to three weeks rest. Short week makes that tough.”

Here’s what you need to know about Walker’s injury and return timeline.

Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker Is Trending in the Right Direction Amid Groin Injury

The star’s next opportunity to play will be on Thursday, Dec. 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. There are positive signs on Walker’s eventual return.

Walker was a limited participant in the Chiefs’ practice on Tuesday, Nov. 24 prior to the Bills matchup.

“I’m not anticipating a ton of work,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Walker prior to the team’s practice, per ESPN’s Nate Taylor.

“Let’s see how does. He’s feeling pretty good.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Kenneth Walker’s Injury: ‘It’s a Day-to-Day Thing’

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Kansas City has been able not to rush Walker’s recovery thanks to the emergence of rookie running back Emmett Johnson. Heading into the Bills matchup, Johnson posted back-to-back games topping 100 rushing yards amid Walker’s absence.

Unfortunately, Walker has a history of dealing with injuries dating back to his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. Reid explained why the Chiefs are handling Walker’s injury with caution.

“He had a sore groin, so it’s getting better, but with those, you don’t wanna do something stupid, put him out there, and it’s still bugging him a little,” Reid said of Walker during a Nov. 18 media session, per Arrowhead Addict.

“But he’s feeling better than he was. We’ll just see. It’s a day-to-day thing, so we’ll just see how it goes.”

Chiefs Rumors: Could Kansas City Cut Ties With RB Kenneth Walker Via Trade in 2027?

Heavy Sports pondered whether the Chiefs could face a decision on Walker’s future if Johnson continues to thrive. Walker’s cap hit jumps up to $18.6 million in 2027 as part of a three-year, $43 million contract.

If the Chiefs opted to make Johnson the team’s starting running back in 2027, the franchise could look to trade Walker and use the money allotted to the star in order to improve other positions on the rosters.

It is worth noting that Johnson’s stellar play is a small sample size. The Chiefs may prefer to continue to have depth at the position and retain both running backs.