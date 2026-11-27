The Kansas City Chiefs look to stack their fourth consecutive win when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was hyped to play at the new Highmark Stadium for the first time. While his wife, Taylor Swift, did not receive a warm reception during her last time in Buffalo, Kelce doesn’t hold a grudge.

“Bills Mafia is always going to be one of the staples when it comes to fan bases,” he said on “New Heights” this week. “They made the last stadium one of the hardest places to play in the NFL. This is going to be a rockin’ stadium.”

In the pouring rain and cold temperatures, Kelce proved the inclement weather didn’t bother him, warming up in shorts and a T-shirt.

Kelce got off to a great start against Buffalo, registering four receptions for a team-high 71 receiving yards heading into the fourth quarter.

Bills Safety Cole Bishop’s Late Hit on Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Drew Criticism

During the second quarter, Kelce took a late hit from Bills safety Cole Bishop, who appeared to lead with his helmet on the play. The 37-year-old appeared to be in serious pain after taking a direct shot to his back. However, Kelce didn’t miss a snap.

One fan commented, “Illegal hit. Can’t launch yourself like that. Of course Chiefs get all the calls tho.” Another fan asked, “Shouldn’t this be an ejection?” A Chiefs fan account posted, “Absolute dirty hit. Another dirty hit on Kelce.” One woman agreed and added, “this was such a dirty hit he was already down.”

An X user wrote, “Helmet to kidney shot and follows the definition of spearing. 100% a roughness penalty and I believe an ejection as well. But ya know, NFL gotta prove they don’t favor KC to all the idiots out there who believe the narrative.”

While no flag was called on the play, the NFL can still hand down a punishment ahead of Week 12.

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Addressed the ‘Dirty Tackle’ Against the Falcons

Kelce reaggravated his ankle injury after taking a big tackle from a 23-yard catch-and-run on the opening drive against the Falcons two weeks ago.

Speaking to reporters about Kelce’s status, Reid noted how Kelce “wanted to fight me” to get back into the game against the Falcons. With the Chiefs already well on their way to defeating Atlanta 35-13, Reid kept Kelce on the sidelines.

The 11-time Pro Bowler spoke about his injury scare on “New Heights” and addressed a fan’s question on whether he thought DeMarcco Hellams made an “intentionally dirty tackle.”

Kelce answered, “I don’t know if that was the case; the way he tackled me… I just got caught in a bad position. You know, that’s football. And on the flip side, you know, if it was a quote-unquote intentional, you know, extra grab and turn of the ankle, you know, it’s just part of it.”

“I don’t think it was, you know, crazy enough for it to get a flag or it to be a fine or anything like that,” he added. “Obviously, in the moment, I thought it was, because it hurt like hell.”