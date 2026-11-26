Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will add another chapter to their NFL rivalry on Thanksgiving night.

Since their first career meeting, the two quarterbacks have faced off 10 times, including four postseason matchups and two AFC Championship Games. They have also combined for three NFL MVP awards and established themselves among the most accomplished quarterbacks of their generation.

As Mahomes and Allen prepare for their 11th meeting, here’s a look at their head-to-head record, career accomplishments, and postseason history.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen: Who Has the Better Head-to-Head Record?

Play

Through their first 10 meetings, Mahomes and Allen have each won five times. However, when those victories occurred is what makes their rivalry particularly interesting.

Allen has won five of his six regular-season meetings against Mahomes, giving the Buffalo quarterback an opportunity to extend his advantage on Thanksgiving.

The postseason has been an entirely different story. Mahomes has won all four playoff meetings against Allen, including victories in the AFC Championship Game following the 2020 and 2024 seasons.

Entering Thursday’s game, Mahomes has won 17 of his 21 career postseason appearances. Only Tom Brady, who recorded 35 playoff victories during his career, has won more postseason games than any other NFL quarterback.

Allen has won eight of his 15 career playoff appearances, tying him for ninth all-time among quarterbacks.

Inside Their Last AFC Championship Game Showdown

Play

The last postseason meeting between Kansas City and Buffalo came in the AFC Championship Game following the 2024 regular season.

The Chiefs took a 21-16 lead into halftime before the Bills scored six unanswered points in the third quarter to take a one-point advantage heading into the fourth.

Mahomes put Kansas City back in front with a 10-yard rushing touchdown, but Buffalo responded with a nine-play, 70-yard scoring drive. Allen capped the possession with a four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker eventually connected on a 35-yard field goal to give Kansas City a 32-29 lead, which held through the remainder of the game.

Kansas City advanced to Super Bowl LIX, where the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22, ending their pursuit of a third consecutive championship.

How Many MVP Awards Do Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen Have?

Play

Mahomes has won two NFL MVP awards, earning the honors following the 2018 and 2022 seasons.

During his first season as Kansas City’s full-time starting quarterback in 2018, Mahomes threw 50 touchdown passes, tying Brady for the second-most in a single season in NFL history.

Allen earned his first MVP award following the 2024 season, narrowly beating Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the voting and becoming the third player in Bills franchise history to receive the honor.

During his MVP campaign, Allen threw for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also recorded 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 102 carries.

Allen enters Thanksgiving with 5,011 career rushing yards, the fifth-most by a quarterback in NFL history. His 90 career rushing touchdowns are the most by any quarterback, surpassing former Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton’s 75.

Mahomes, meanwhile, enters Thursday with 289 career touchdown passes, ranking 19th all-time. His .757 career regular-season winning percentage leads all quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era with at least 60 career starts, narrowly surpassing Brady’s .754.

The 1 Career Milestone That Continues to Elude Allen

Since taking over as Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to five Super Bowl appearances, winning championships following the 2019, 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Allen has yet to reach the Super Bowl in his NFL career.

The Bills are still pursuing their first Super Bowl championship as a franchise. Buffalo famously reached four consecutive Super Bowls following the 1990 through 1993 seasons, losing each of those games.

With the Bills entering Thanksgiving at 9-1 and the Chiefs at 8-2, both quarterbacks are once again in contention for a deep postseason run.

Fans can watch the latest installment of the Mahomes-Allen rivalry Thanksgiving night on NBC and Peacock.