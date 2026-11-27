Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce isn’t bothered by a little rough weather on Thanksgiving.

The veteran was seen warming up before Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills, dressed in what some fans considered inappropriate attire.

Travis Kelce Braves the Wet and Cold

A video shared on X by reporter Matt Foster showed Kelce running routes on the field at Highmark Stadium before the Thanksgiving game. Kelce wore only shorts and a T-shirt despite the driving rainstorm and near-freezing conditions.

“I’m not sure Travis Kelce ever gets cold,” Foster wrote.

The video turned heads, with some fans wondering how he was able to brave the conditions in attire more typical for the summer.

“I’m cold just watching that,” one fan wrote.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, by contrast, wore a heavy hoodie as he warmed up during the rainstorm.