The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Western New York to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. While Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Co. arrived in Buffalo the day before the matchup, his wife, Taylor Swift, is not expected to attend the primetime AFC showdown.

Swift last made her way to Highmark Stadium for the Chiefs-Bills playoff game on January 21, 2024. The stadium celebrated the pop star’s highly anticipated attendance, naming food items inspired by the 14-time Grammy winner’s music. Fans could buy Bad Blood Waffle Fried and a Karma Quesadilla.

Viewers were excited to see Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, who appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video in 2014, reunite with her longtime friend. However, no new photos of Swift and Steinfeld ever emerged, and Swift never returned to Highmark Stadium.

Fans Still Mad About How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Family Were Treated in Buffalo

While Kelce said he’s excited to play his first game at the new Highmark Stadium, his wife may not share the same enthusiasm.

A close friend of the Kelce family, sports analyst Adam Lefkoe, revealed that Swift had a less-than-stellar experience in Buffalo two years ago. During an appearance on “Up & Adams,” he said she was “shocked” by the intense atmosphere.

“I have heard from people very close [to the Kelces] that it was not a great experience in Buffalo,” Lefkoe told podcast host Kay Adams. “For all parties involved. And I’m talking about the most famous of all the parties.”

“I think that it kind of shocked the Kelce family and everyone related to the Kelce family, the reception they got. I think they were kind of going in just thinking this is going to be an amazing game with good energy. And they got there and they experienced Bills Mafia in full form and its complete ruthlessness and I think they left and said ‘I don’t know if I want to experience that again.’”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Confirmed Things Got Out of Hand for Taylor Swift and His Family in Buffalo

Kelce confirmed Lefkoe’s report on his “New Heights” podcast. He put up a heart gesture after scoring a touchdown against Buffalo because “I don’t hate you guys like you hate us, it’s all love, baby,” the Chiefs star prefaced.

“There was a lot of hate pulling up to that stadium, man. Understandable it’s a football game, the Bills, coming into their house, they want to make it rowdy. Did it get a little disrespectful? One thousand percent. Did it get a little extra? One thousand percent.”

“Some things were said about the families. Some pretty inappropriate things were said about Pat Mahomes, it was pretty whack. I get it, coming into a hostile environment. I respect it, but I just wanted to make sure [they] knew it wasn’t mutual.”

Fans have not forgotten. One X user wrote, “i hate the bills for all the [expletive] they have ever said about taylor and anything they’ve ever done to swifties. so i hope tayvoodoo works her magic today and they lose.”