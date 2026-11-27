The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Buffalo Bills 13-10 in the pouring rain on Thursday, the most highly anticipated game of the Thanksgiving Day lineup.

While Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. are 4-0 against Josh Allen and Co. in the playoffs, they are now 1-6 against them in the regular season.

“You know it’s going to take your best football,” Mahomes said of the holiday showdown against the Bills leading up to the big game. “It’s always exciting, it’s always fun.”

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, who’s pregnant with their fourth baby, did not appear to travel to Highmark Stadium for the AFC showdown, but she made her presence known in the fourth quarter.

Brittany Mahomes Ripped Into the Refs for Not Knowing What a Catch Is

Mahomes connected with Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice on third down, and while it was ruled a catch on the field, the refs overturned the call after an official review.

Brittany sent a clear message on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “HAHAHAHAHA WHAT A JOKE. Guess we can’t even play football without getting it called against us… not sure what an actual catch is after that I guess? I don’t wanna hear [expletive] anymore from anyone.”

The Kansas City Current co-owner continued to post tweets that shared her point of view. One message read in part, “THIS IS ONE OF THE WORST CALLS OF ALL TIME.”

Before that catch was overturned, the Chiefs had been hit with 8 penalties for 86 yards while the Bills received two penalties for 15 yards.

Social media erupted in debate over whether it was a catch or not. One fan posted on X, “I mean it’s clear… The ball hits the ground and moves. Clearly not a catch by Rashee Rice.”

Another fan complained, “Rashee Rice 100% had firm control of the ball when it hit the ground. It didn’t move a single bit. Game changing phantom call from the refs and the worst part is New York reviewed it AND STILL GOT IT WRONG.”

Brittany Mahomes Called Out the Refs After the Chiefs Lost to the Broncos

After the Denver Broncos defeated the Chiefs 28-14 earlier this month, Brittany did not hold back her thoughts. Mahomes appearted to throw a game-winning touchdown pass to Rice but it was called back to a holding penalty on Jaylon Moore.

She posted on her Instagram Stories, “You can’t tell me you call that on a game winning TD, oh wait yeah I can cause it’s us. That was the weakest call I have ever seen, you can’t tell me otherwise.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid appeared to be on the same page. Speaking to reporters about that final penalty, “I didn’t see it,” Reid said. “I saw him move his head, but I didn’t see [a false start].”

“I thought the guys battled like crazy. We had over 100 yards in penalties. We’ve got to take care of that,” Reid added. Overall, the Chiefs were hit with 11 penalties for 105 yards throughout the game. Denver received six penalties for a total of 45 yards.