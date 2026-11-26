Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a laugh with his family ahead of his Thanksgiving night showdown against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

On Wednesday, November 25, Brittany Mahomes shared an Instagram Reel featuring her husband and their three children — Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 22 months — taking on the viral water reflex challenge.

The trend involves lying down with a transparent container positioned over your face while someone pours water into it, creating the illusion that the water is coming directly toward you.

Patrick remained relatively unfazed during his turn, while Brittany couldn’t contain her laughter. Sterling and Bronze, who wore personalized Kansas City Current sweatshirts, giggled throughout their turns. Golden repeatedly blinked as the water appeared to come toward her face.

“The giggles🥹🤍,” Brittany captioned the video.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Have Been Having Fun With Viral Social Media Trends

As People reported, the water reflex challenge isn’t the first viral social media trend the Mahomes family has participated in this month.

On November 11, Brittany shared a video of herself trying the spinning trend with her three children. The Kansas City Current co-founder took turns spinning each child while they held her cellphone to capture their reactions.

“Spinning trend with our kids,” she wrote over the footage, which she set to “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes.

Brittany also shared the video with her 2.1 million Instagram followers via her Stories, writing, “We could not stop laughing.”

The video arrived just one day after the couple shared some exciting news about their growing family.

The Mahomes Family Is Preparing to Welcome Another Baby Boy

On November 10, Patrick and Brittany announced that they were expecting their fourth child together.

The couple shared a series of beach photos, with Brittany revealing her pregnancy in the caption.

“Another blessing from God🥹🙏🏼 & then there were 6🤍,” she wrote.

One week later, the couple shared another video revealing the sex of their fourth baby.

The November 17 Instagram Reel featured a heart-shaped cake decorated with pink and blue frosting and the words “Oh baby.”

After sharing a kiss, Patrick and Brittany each pressed a champagne glass into the cake. When they pulled the glasses out, the blue frosting inside revealed that Sterling, Bronze and Golden would be getting a baby brother.

The new addition will give the couple two daughters and two sons.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen Renew Their Rivalry on Thanksgiving Night

While the Mahomes family has been celebrating its baby news, the Chiefs quarterback has been preparing for another meeting with one of his biggest AFC rivals.

Patrick and Allen have faced each other 10 times throughout their NFL careers, splitting those meetings with five victories apiece. The two quarterbacks have also combined to win three NFL MVP awards.

Allen holds a 5-1 advantage in their regular-season meetings, but the Chiefs quarterback has dominated their postseason matchups.

Kansas City has eliminated Buffalo from the playoffs four times during their respective careers, including AFC Championship Game victories following the 2020 and 2024 seasons.

Patrick enters Thursday’s matchup with 17 victories in 21 career postseason appearances. Only seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who finished his career with 35 playoff wins, has recorded more postseason victories than any other NFL quarterback.

The Chiefs enter their Thanksgiving matchup with an 8-2 record, while the Bills sit at 9-1, adding AFC playoff seeding implications to their latest meeting.

Kansas City and Buffalo will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving night on NBC.