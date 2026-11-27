The Kansas City Chiefs once again found themselves on the receiving end of faltering form on the end of kicker Harrison Butker.

Butker missed a very make-able 46-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. A miss that ended up being pivotal as the Bills won the game due to a last-second 57-year FG from Tyler Bass, who retained his excellent stretch of form that has seen him miss just one field goal on the season so far.

Over the past few weeks, the Chiefs have hinted that the team could be open to exploring other options at the position, signing former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker the practice squad back in late October.

Andy Reid ‘Not Going to Make Decisions’ on Harrison Butker

Yet head coach Andy Reid has consistently made it clear throughout the veteran’s struggles that Butker will remain the Chiefs’ kicker, which now include 8 missed field goals on the season.

Speaking to the media on Nov. 26 after the game, Reid took a different tone, stating that he is not going to make any decisions on Butker.

“Andy Reid on the special teams leadership under Dave Toub: “Overall, we’ve got to do better. I’m not going to make any decisions (on Harrison Butker).” Nate Taylor reported on Thursday night.

Harrison Butker Has Had a Very Poor Season

After Thanksgiving Butker’s field goal percentage drops to a hair over 65% on the season, ranking him second last in the NFL behind only former Miami Dolphins kicker Zane Gonzalez, who was released by the team on Nov. 16.

In fact, no other kickers have made fewer than 70% of their kicks this season.

For a once ultra-reliable man at the position, who is currently the fourth-highest-paid at his position in the league, this is far from acceptable.

Reid’s words don’t necessarily imply that replacement is imminent. But it sure does at the very least open the door for that to be a distinct possibility.