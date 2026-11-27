The Kansas City Chiefs lost a heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills by a final score of 13-10 on Thanksgiving night.

Despite consistently shooting themselves in the foot with miscues, the Chiefs had two possession late in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead or force overtime. One play in particular went against them that was not their fault.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Disagrees With Overturned Catch by WR Rashee Rice

During a third-and-10 situation backed up on their own nine-yard line, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a pass to wide receiver Rashee Rice across the middle of the field for a first down. However, to everybody’s surprise, the call was overturned to an incomplete pass.

That sparked a ton of controversy on social media and will certainly be a focal point of conversation over the next week. Coach Andy Reid spoke on the ruling after the game, and made his feelings on the decision crystal clear.

“Not one that I agree with,” Reid said of the overturned call. “They said it came from New York. It wasn’t from our guys (the referees), they called it a completion. I’m not quite sure what they saw. I saw he had control of the ball, then his elbow hit, then the ball hit, but he had control. Normally in those situations, it has to be clear and obvious. To me, that was not clear and obvious.”

NFL Continues to Struggle Defining a Catch

After Rice’s catch was overturned to an incompletion, the Chiefs punted. Kansas City’s defense was able to get the ball back to the offense, but it failed to capitalize. The Bills went on to hit the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Had the play not have been overruled, the Chiefs would have had a fresh set of downs with 1:41 left to go. Who knows what would have happened from there, but they certainly had the momentum and could have taken some more time off the clock.

The NFL frustratingly has had a handful of calls every season like this for decades. It has failed to clearly determine what constitutes a catch, with explanations being inconsistent. Kansas City has now fallen to 8-3 on the season, and the Bills are in firm control of the AFC at 10-1.