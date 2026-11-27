Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are celebrating their first Thanksgiving holiday as a married couple creating plenty of intrigue about the star’s potential attendance at the Chiefs-Bills game. Heading into the Thanksgiving NFL rivalry showdown, it was expected that Swift would not attend the game in Buffalo based on the star’s previous history.

Things took a concerning turn as Kelce sustained a scary hit to his back just seconds before halftime. Kelce was able to return to the field but clearly looked to be in pain.

NBC also reported that Patrick Mahomes was seen tending to his injured elbow during the Chiefs-Bills game as well.

As for Swift, there has been no indication that the music icon is attending the Chiefs-Bills game. Swift tends to skip Chiefs’ away games with the NFL playoffs being the rare exception.

Here’s hoping Kelce’s injury does not prove to be serious. Fans may have to wait some time before seeing Swift at another Chiefs game.

The next Kansas City home game is not until the Chiefs take on the Patriots on Dec. 21.

With Chiefs Playing on Thanksgiving, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Will Wait Until Christmas for 1st Major Holiday Together as Married Couple

Not only was Kelce able to return to the field amid the back injury, but the star delivered a key block as the Chiefs scored a touchdown to open the second half against the Bills. Kelce admitted that he is looking forward to spending the holidays with his new wife.

The good news for Swift and Kelce is the Chiefs do not play on Christmas.

“I’m excited for my first holiday as a married man,” Kelce remarked to Women’s Wear Daily’s Lisa Lockwood during a Nov. 5 interview.

“I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones. I start celebrating as soon as that tree goes up.”

Taylor Swift Did Not Appear to Attend Chiefs-Bills Game on Thanksgiving

Swift does not tend to announce when she will attend games or her reasons for skipping contests. Yet, there has been speculation that Swift skips road games for security reasons.

Swift and the Chiefs have a system in place for when the star attends games at Arrowhead Stadium. The star’s past history provided a significant indication that Swift would not be in Buffalo on Thanksgiving.

Kansas City played in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day in 2025, and Swift was also not in attendance. The NBC cameras tends to find Swift pretty quickly for the games she does attend.