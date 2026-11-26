Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has spent decades on NFL sidelines, but away from football, the three-time Super Bowl-winning head coach is a father of five and grandfather of 12.

Reid and his wife, Tammy Reid, whom he married in 1981, share three sons, Garrett, Britt and Spencer, and two daughters, Crosby and Drew Ann. His coaching career took the family across the country, with each of their five children born in a different state.

Despite his demanding football schedule, Tammy previously recalled how her husband made time for their children.

“He would go in at these crazy hours and then he would come home by a quarter to 7 [in the morning] and do breakfast with the kids,” she told the Chiefs’ official website. “He then would drive one group to school and I would take the others.”

As the Chiefs prepare to face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night, here’s a look at Reid’s five children.

Andy Reid’s Eldest Son, Garrett Reid

Garrett Reid was born in Utah while his father was completing his master’s degree. Like his younger brothers, he eventually pursued a career in football.

In August 2012, Garrett died at age 29 following an accidental heroin overdose, according to CBS News. At the time, he was assisting the Philadelphia Eagles’ strength and conditioning staff during training camp in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

His parents released a statement thanking supporters following his passing.

“Even though he lost the battle that has been ongoing for the last eight years, we will always remember him as a fighter who had a huge, loving heart,” they said.

Britt Reid Followed His Father Into NFL Coaching

Born in San Francisco, Britt Reid pursued a coaching career that included positions at the high school and collegiate levels before joining his father’s staff in Kansas City.

He worked as the Chiefs’ linebackers and outside linebackers coach before a February 2021 car crash near Arrowhead Stadium seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.

According to The New York Times, Britt received a three-year prison sentence in November 2022 after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated with serious bodily injury.

Crosby Reid Once Performed at Arrowhead Stadium

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Crosby Reid, the eldest of the coach’s two daughters, generally stays out of the public eye. However, she performed the national anthem before the Chiefs’ December 2019 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“She’ll do good,” the proud father said during a press conference ahead of her performance. “I get more nervous than she does; she enjoys it.”

Crosby also attended Super Bowl LIV in February 2020 and spoke about celebrating her father’s first Super Bowl victory as a head coach without her oldest brother.

“Garrett’s spirit was there. It was a huge family moment seeing my dad’s dream finally come true,” she told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Drew Ann Reid Keeps Her Life Private

Born in Missouri, Drew Ann Reid is the fourth of the couple’s five children.

Like her older sister, Drew Ann maintains a relatively private life despite her father’s high-profile NFL career.

She joined her mother and siblings at Super Bowl LIV, where Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Spencer Reid Joined His Father’s Coaching Staff in Kansas City

The youngest of the couple’s children, Spencer Reid was born in Wisconsin after his father accepted a coaching position with the Green Bay Packers.

Spencer pursued a career in strength and conditioning, working at Brigham Young University, Colorado State, and Boston College.

In 2023, FOX4 Kansas City reported that Spencer had joined his father’s coaching staff as an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Chiefs.

Tammy previously said she watched her husband share his professional accomplishments with their sons.

“Just to see your husband next to your sons, it’s awesome,” she said. “All the pictures we have of them hugging after games, just to know that they’re with their dad and that they get to share this joy together. It’s emotional.”

Andy Reid and the Chiefs Face a Tough Stretch Beginning on Thanksgiving

The Chiefs head coach faces a quick turnaround this Thanksgiving after Kansas City’s Week 11 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Chiefs’ 27-7 halftime advantage allowed the coach to eventually rest several starters, including Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the short week.

Kansas City will face Buffalo before taking on the Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, and San Francisco 49ers in the coming weeks.

The Chiefs and Bills kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving night.