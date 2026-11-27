The Kansas City Chiefs lost a heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night, and a controversial call against receiver Rashee Rice is pouring some salt in the wounds.

The Chiefs receiver appeared to make a critical first-down conversion late in the fourth quarter, but officials reviewed the play and determined that the ball hit the ground when he was tackled. The Chiefs were forced to punt, then lost after a pair of possession changes.

The call led to an uproar, with even a legendary former Bills wide receiver suggesting the Chiefs were robbed.

Bills Receiver Makes ‘Rigged’ Allegation

After the call, former Bills receiver Terrell Owens said it appeared clear to him that Rice held on the ball as he was knocked to the ground.

“If that wasn’t a catch, NOTHING is,” Owens wrote in a post on X. “And I’m actually barracking for my Buffalo Bills!!! But these calls by refs are beyond ridiculous. This is why people are talking about games being rigged.”

Others joined Owens in lamenting the call. Former NFL quarterback turned analyst Robert Griffin III said it appeared to be a clear catch.

“Chiefs fans HAVE EVERY REASON TO BE UPSET. THAT WAS A CATCH BY RASHEE RICE,” Griffin shared in a post on X.

The Chiefs punted, then held the Bills to a three-and-out, but failed to gain any yards on their next drive. Bills special teams ace Joe Andreessen partially blocked Matt Ariaza’s punt and returner Greg Dortch returned it to the 40-yard line, leading to a walk-off field goal from Tyler Bass.