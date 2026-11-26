Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had an outside-the-box idea for how his team could finally stop Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback wasn’t receptive.

Spagnuolo spoke this week about a conversation he had with Allen after Buffalo’s 28-21 win over the Chiefs last year. The game broke a hot streak from Kansas City and sent them spiraling, ultimately falling out of playoff contention.

The Chiefs defensive coordinator met Allen on the field after the game, telling the Bills quarterback, “I don’t want to play you anymore. I want you to retire.” This week, Allen responded to the request.

Josh Allen Turns Down Steve Spagnuolo’s Suggestion

As the Democrat & Chronicle reported, Spagnuolo was reminded about the conversation this week, as the teams prepare to meet on Thanksgiving night. Spagnuolo said his offer to Allen still stands.

“I wish he had. He didn’t listen to me, though. He didn’t listen to me,” Spagnuolo said. “It just seems like when he plays the Kansas City Chiefs, he’s on fire. He becomes Superman. Somehow, we’ve got to force him into a bad throw, or somebody comes up with a really big play.”

Allen smiled when he was reminded of the conversation, saying he will eventually take Spagnuolo up on the idea — but not anytime soon.

“Not retired yet,” Allen said. “Hopefully we have a long time before then, but I’ve got so much respect for him and his defense. The different looks that they can present and kind of show you one thing and bringing the complete opposite. They’re extremely well coached and it’s always a tough test against these guys.”

Steve Spagnuolo Shared Praise for Josh Allen

Spagnuolo called Allen a “cerebral” quarterback this week, saying he is clicking under new head coach Joe Brady.

“I think he’s been with Joe Brady, now this is either the third or fourth year, and they’re in lockstep and sync,” Spagnuolo said. “They know exactly what they want to do and I would expect that same thing to happen in this game. So, the challenge with Josh is not only his physical challenge, but it’s his mental challenge. He’s a veteran now, but he’s one of those guys that has complete control at the line of scrimmage, and he gets the last say. And I think Josh is really good at it.”

Though Allen has performed well against the Chiefs in his career, he has looked rather pedestrian over his last five games with the Bills. Allen in that span has just 1,023 passing yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. Though he has three rushing touchdowns during that span, Allen is averaging just 10 rushing yards per game.

In his team’s win over the Miami Dolphins last week, Allen failed to register a single rushing attempt, the first time in his career that he played more than a single snap without attempting a rush.

Thursday’s game could feature a heavy dose of rushes, both from Allen and running back James Cook. The forecast calls for heavy rain and win, which could make throwing conditions difficult.