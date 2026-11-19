The Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) look to record a third consecutive win when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Favored to win by double-digit odds, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid may rest some starters, particularly running back Kenneth Walker III, given the quick turnaround. Four days after hosting the Cardinals, the Chiefs get back on the road for a tough matchup against the Buffalo Bills (8-1) on Thanksgiving Day.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reaggravated his ankle injury after a 23-yard catch-and-run on the opening drive against the Falcons, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

“I’m ready to rock and roll this week,” Kelce said on the November 18 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“I love playing this game,” he continued, “and if I’m out there on a good ankle or a bad ankle, it doesn’t [expletive] matter to me. I’m out there because I love this game. I signed up for this thing to be out there putting my heart on the line and my body on the line for my teammates.”

While Reid loves Kelce’s drive, he also knows when to put the 37-year-old veteran in his place.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Doesn’t Care If Travis Kelce Gets Mad, ‘He’s Not 20 Anymore’

Speaking to reporters about Kelce’s status, Reid noted how Kelce “wanted to fight me” to get back into the game against the Falcons. With the Chiefs already well on their way to defeating Atlanta 35-13, Reid kept Kelce on the sidelines.

“He wants to play. He wants to practice every play. He wants to play every play,” Reid said. “I want to make sure that thing doesn’t get worse. “Unfortunately, that play,” Reid noted of the tackle by Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams, “the whole action of twisting probably wasn’t real good for it.

“But He’s doing well now. He’s running around. High ankle sprains, he’s had this before, and they get tweaked literally, and then they recover fairly quick from there. That’s what this was. It just happened early in the game. He was very mad.”

Overall, when it comes to Kelce managing his workload, Reid smiled and shook his head. “He thinks he’s still 20.”

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Doesn’t Think Demarcco Hellams Made a ‘Dirty Tackle’

Kelce spoke about his injury scare on “New Heights,” and addressed a fan’s question on whether he thought Hellams mad an “intentionally dirty tackle.”

Kelce answered, “I don’t know if that was the case; the way he tackled me… I just got caught in a bad position. You know, that’s football. And on the flip side, you know, if it was a quote-unquote intentional, you know, extra grab and turn of the ankle, you know, it’s just part of it.”

“I don’t think it was, you know, crazy enough for it to get a flag or it to be a fine or anything like that,” he added. “Obviously, in the moment, I thought it was, because it hurt like hell.”