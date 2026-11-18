Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is angry after his latest ankle issue, which should have the rest of the NFL on edge given what the offense achieved mostly without him against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

The Chiefs are humming on offense after producing their second consecutive 35-point performance in what was a second straight win last Sunday. It appeared like Kelce would have a major impact on the contest after he caught a pass that went for 23 yards in the first quarter. However, the TE tweaked his already banged up ankle on the play, which led him to leave the field and the sideline for a time before ultimately returning to action.

Kelce finished the day with just two catches for 30 yards, but that didn’t stop quarterback Patrick Mahomes from producing a vintage performance that included 348 passing yards and five touchdowns.

On Wednesday, November 18, head coach Andy Reid offered an optimistic injury update on Kelce while also noting the superstar’s demeanor following what was at least the second scare involving an ankle injury that he has suffered this season (the first came in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers).

“He’s had this before … [His ankle] gets tweaked, and he recovers fairly quickly from there,” Reid told reporters. “He was very mad, wanted to play.”

Travis Kelce Opened Up on Ankle Issue He Suffered Against Falcons

Kelce spoke about his injury on the most recent episode of his “New Heights” podcast, telling his brother Jason Kelce that he did not believe the play was necessarily dirty.

“I don’t know if that was the case,” Kelce said of the tackle that Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams made on him during the opening quarter. I just got caught in a bad position.”

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“And on the flip side, if it was a quote-unquote intentional, you know, extra grab and turn of the ankle, it’s just part of it,” he continued.

Kelce went on to say he thought at first that Hellams did come after him in a dirty fashion because the ankle “hurt like hell,” but the TE’s opinion softened in the interim.

Chiefs Rookie Running Back Emmett Johnson Had Breakout Game in Atlanta

Still, the fieriness that Reid described should return to fuel Kelce next week against the Arizona Cardinals before a three-game road stint with contests against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs managed just fine with Kelce playing in a limited role last Sunday, when they were also without starting running back Kenneth Walker III due to a late-week groin injury he sustained during practice.

Rookie replacement Emmett Johnson accounted for 171 yards from scrimmage and two TDs, while new wide receiver Josh Downs, acquired via the trade deadline from the Indianapolis Colts, put up a wildly efficient stat line of four catches for 53 yards and a score on eight routes run across just 11 snaps played.