The Kansas City Chiefs have kept busy with roster moves over the past few weeks.

Many of them have thankfully been with the practice squad or bottom half of the roster. The Chiefs are dealing with several injuries to key players, but most are considered to be long-term. On Wednesday, they were able to return a promising, young player who has been on the shelf for over a year.

Kansas City Chiefs Activate DT Omarr Norman-Lott to 53-Man Roster

The Chiefs opened defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott’s 21-day practice window back in late October. That expired on Wednesday, leaving the team to decide to either place him on season-ending injured reserve, or activate him to the 53-man roster. Fortunately, they chose the latter.

Norman-Lott tore his ACL during a Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders last season. That obviously cost him the rest of the year, plus the entirety of the 2026 offseason — including OTAs, training camp, and preseason.

Kansas City placed Norman-Lott on the PUP list at the beginning of the regular season. Now with three weeks of practices under his belt, he could make his regular season debut in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. That’s not for sure, though, as he has been listed as limited in all of his practice sessions so far.

Chiefs Have Crowded Defensive Line

There is a lot more talent along Kansas City’s defensive line than last time Norman-Lott saw the field. Veterans Chris Jones and Khyiris Tonga hold down the starting defensive tackle spots, and are both playing at a high level. Rookie Peter Woods has gotten significant snaps when healthy, but he has missed the past two games with a neck injury.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has also at times utilized defensive ends Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Ashton Gillotte at defensive tackle. They, too, have made a big impact this season. Spagnuolo, one of the most creative coaching minds in history, shouldn’t have a problem thinking up ways to use Norman-Lott.

The Chiefs have had a breakthrough racking up sacks as of late, recording eight over their last two games. Norman-Lott was touted for his pass rush ability coming out of college, and showed promise during his limited playing time for the team last season. Kansas City selected Norman-Lott in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft.