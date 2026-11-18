The Kansas City Chiefs are turning the page from their win over the Atlanta Falcons to preparing for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.

They are dealing with several different injuries to key players throughout their roster. The most notable is running back Kenneth Walker III, who seems to be trending toward missing his second consecutive game with a groin injury. On Wednesday, a defensive star popped up on the injury report out of nowhere.

Kansas City Chiefs Add LB Nick Bolton to Week 11 Injury Report

When the Chiefs released their first injury report of the week ahead of their matchup against Arizona, it was a surprise to see linebacker Nick Bolton listed. He was not listed on any of last week’s injury reports, and played his normal amount of snaps against the Falcons.

Bolton was listed as a limited participant in practice with a shin injury. The fact that he practiced at all is a good sign, though. If he remains limited on Thursday and Friday, there could be some concern for his status on Sunday. However, if he logs a full practice, he should be good to go. Bolton is the captain of Kansas City’s defense, and it would be a major blow if can’t play.

Full Chiefs Injury Report for Wednesday

Here is Wednesday’s injury report in its entirety:

OL Jaylon Moore – Ankle – DNP

G Trey Smith – Concussion – DNP

RB Kenneth Walker – Groin – DNP

LB Jeff Bassa – Hand – FP

LB Nick Bolton – Shin – LP

DB Jadon Canady – Thumb – FP

CB Mansoor Delane – Shoulder – FP

QB Justin Fields – Neck – FP

S Alohi Gilman – Quadricep – FP

TE Travis Kelce – Calf/Ankle – FP

QB Patrick Mahomes – Knee/Right Elbow – FP

DT Omarr Norman-Lott – Knee – LP

RB Jaydn Ott – Hamstring – FP

WR Rashee Rice – Knee – FP

DL Peter Woods – Neck – FP

*DNP=Did Not Practice | LP=Limited Participant | FP=Full Participant

That is quite a long list, but the worrisome injuries are that of Smith, Moore, and Walker. The Chiefs could have two backups starting on the right side of their offensive line against the Cardinals. Mike Caliendo would likely step in for Smith, and Joshua Ezeudu for Moore.

On a positive note, Norman-Lott continues to stack practices, and has been officially activated to the 53-man roster. He could make his season debut on Sunday. After missing the last two games, Woods practiced in full on Wednesday, signaling that he’ll be ready to return to action.