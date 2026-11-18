While Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce exited the game against the Atlanta Falcons with what appeared to be a serious calf injury, the 37-year-old assured fans that he’s “all good” after the game.

On the November 18 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce confirmed he’ll be “ready to rock and roll this week” against the Arizona Cardinals.

“When you’re battling through week to week trying to get it to 100%, it’s going to be a lot slower than just taking time off,” he said of the high-ankle sprain he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

“But I love playing this game, and if I’m out there on a good ankle or a bad ankle, it doesn’t matter to me,” he added. “I’m out there because I love this game. I signed up for this thing to be out there putting my heart on the line and my body on the line for my teammates.”

Fans hope to see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, back at Arrowhead Stadium for the Cardinals-Chiefs game. Before Sunday’s matchup, fans will see Swift on TV on Wednesday night. She’s performing at the 2026 Country Music Association Awards for the first time in 13 years. She’s also up for the Single of the Year Award for “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

Before the awards ceremony kicked off in Nashville, Kelce shared a very sweet message about his wife.

Travis Kelce Calls Himself a ‘Lucky Man’ While Reflecting on Taylor Swift’s First Chiefs Game

In an ESPN interview published on Wednesday morning, Kelce reflected on the Chiefs’ matchup against the Chicago Bears on September 24, 2023 — the first Chiefs game Swift attended. She sat next to the 11-time Pro Bowler’s mother, Donna Kelce.

Kelce first purchased a suite at Arrowhead after becoming the highest-paid tight end in the NFL a few years earlier, but he never imagined how important that purchase would become. Swift watched Kansas City crush the Bears 41-10 from his suite, which offered the most famous singer in the world the required security needed to watch him play.

Three years and many more Chiefs games later, the couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3. There’s a photo of Swift up on the wall in his suite.

“I’m a lucky man,” Kelce said with a laugh. “The fans in general make it so hospitable for everybody, not even just my family. Once they figured out that that was my suite, it’s a game-day experience that has gone far beyond my imagination.”

Kelce, who’s played his entire 14-year career in Kansas City, considers Arrowhead Stadium “home” and loves sharing that experience with Swift. “It’s a part of my heart, playing in that stadium,” he said.

Fans Hope Travis Kelce Joins Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards

While Kelce can’t join Swift at the CMAs, he could join at the 2027 Grammys. Swift racked up five Grammy nominations this week, including major nods for Song of the Year and Album of the Year. Kelce also deserves some Grammy credit after DJ Chris Lake earned a nod for Best Remixed Recording for Swift’s song, “Opalite.”

The 2027 Grammy Awards take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 7, one week before Super Bowl LXI, which also takes place in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. Therefore, even if the Chiefs reach the championship game, he could likely accompany Swift to the ceremony the week before.