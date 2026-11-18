The Kansas City Chiefs remain a potential destination for idiosyncratic wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is still in the process of recovering from a torn ACL suffered back in Sep. 2025.

With his agent Drew Rosenhaus having been in negotiations with teams to have him sign in the imminent future back in early October, it appears that there may have been some minor relapse in his recovery, or at least teams are wary of adding the controversial wideout prior to him being completely medically cleared.

Tyreek Hill Goes to Germany to See ‘Healing Hans’

In the pursuit of being so at some point this season, Hill has flown to Germany to meet with a doctor known in the trade as ‘Healing Hans‘, who has also worked with other top athletes such as Usain Bolt and the NFL’s own Christian McCaffrey.

Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt, to go by his full name, often uses semi-unorthodox and untraditional medical methods to help athletes, which span recommendations from Bolt, German soccer legend Franz Beckenbauer and world championship gold-medalist sprinter Tyson Gay.

‘Healing Hans’ at 84 years old has seemingly seen it all and dealt with athletes that have suffered a wide, wide range of conditions.

Will This Help Speed Up Tyreek Hill’s Recovery?

The exact nature of the medical treatment Hill was not revealed, although some practices were shown in the video, including that of something appearing to be injected into the former Chiefs man’s left leg.

The full timetable for his recovery has not been announced, although Rosenhaus admitted last week that Hill still has a “few more weeks” until he is medically cleared to play.

Hill will be hoping that his rendezvous helps speed up and solidify that recovery so that he can aim to play some part in the 2026 season, ideally for a playoff-bound franchise.