The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field on Wednesday to prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.

Kansas City is dealing with numerous injuries. Starting right tackle Jaylon Moore remains sidelined with an ankle injury, and starting right guard Trey Smith is in concussion protocol.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Reveals RB Kenneth Walker III Will Not Practice Wednesday

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, coach Andy Reid stated that running back Kenneth Walker will not participate in practice. Reid made it seem like the decision was made out of an abundance of caution when asked if Walker’s injury is potentially more serious than originally thought.

“That’s a tough one,” Reid said. “He has a sore groin. It’s getting better, but with those you don’t want to do something stupid. It’s still bugging him a little bit, but he’s feeling a lot better than what he was. We’ll just see, it’s a day-to-day thing.”

With how well backup Emmett Johnson has played in relief of Walker this season, the belief is probably that there is no reason to rush Walker back. The Chiefs have a quick turnaround after their matchup with the Cardinals, as they will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thanksgiving night. Having Walker fresh for that matchup will be crucial.

Reid Not Worried About Walker’s Injury Long-Term

It’s probably safe to assume that if the Chiefs were playing a tougher opponent in Week 11, or if they didn’t play on Thursday the following week, that Walker would for sure be playing on Sunday. Reid went on to say that he doesn’t believe that Walker will play as soon as they are sure he cannot do further damage to his injury.

“That goes into the equation,” Reid said about the short week. “I’m not saying that’s the answer, but you look at the distance between games. You look at what they symptoms are. If he’s not going to further injure it, he’ll go play. If it looks like he’s on the edge, then he doesn’t play. Keep it simple.”

Walker has not been ruled out against the Cardinals, but not practicing Wednesday gets those wheels in motion. He was held out against the Atlanta Falcons last week, and Johnson proved he can hold things down by racking up 171 total yards and two touchdowns.