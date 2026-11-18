The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to host to Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

They could be a bit shorthanded during that matchup. The Chiefs have been dealing with several key injuries, particularly on offense. Running back Kenneth Walker III did not practice on Wednesday, putting his status against Arizona in jeopardy.

Kansas City Chiefs RG Trey Smith, RT Jaylon Moore Not Practicing

Coach Andy Reid addressed the media on Wednesday, and stated that right guard Trey Smith and right tackle Jaylon Moore would not participate in practice.

“Jaylon Moore is making progress, but still sore,” Reid said. “Trey Smith is in the concussion protocol.”

Moore injured his ankle during the Chiefs’ Week 9 victory over the New York Jets. He did not practice all of last week, and missed Week 10’s bout against the Atlanta Falcons. Starting in his place was Joshua Ezeudu, who had several noticeable struggles.

Smith sustained a concussion during the first quarter of the matchup against Atlanta, and did not return. Concussion protocol is a day-to-day process, so we’ll see if he is able to log a practice either Thursday or Friday. As of now, however, neither Moore or Smith’s prospects of playing this week look good.

Chiefs Searching for Answers Along Offensive Line

Taking the place of Smith last week was Mike Caliendo, who filled in for Kingsley Suamataia at left guard during his two benchings earlier this season. Caliendo has struggled in all three games that he has received significant playing time in.

Kansas City signed Fred Johnson on Tuesday, who was recently waived by the Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson has the versatility to play either guard or tackle, but the bulk of his NFL snaps have been at tackle. Reid highlighted some of Johnson’s traits when asked about what he thought of the acquisition.

“He’s a big body,” Reid said. “He’s got play experience. To say you can’t have enough of those guys, I would say that with our past experiences. We’re keeping our eyes open. It’s that time of year that you keep your eyes open. If good players are out there, and there’s opportunities to get them, then you do that.”

If Ezeudu continues to struggle, and Moore needs extra time to recover, Johnson could find himself in the starting lineup. Diego Pounds, who made his debut for the Chiefs with five snaps against the Falcons, is also an option.