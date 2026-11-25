The Kansas City Chiefs will be without three players when they face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night, including starting running back Kenneth Walker III.

The Chiefs released their final injury report on Wednesday, November 25, ruling out Walker, starting right tackle Jaylon Moore, and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott ahead of one of their biggest games of the season.

However, Kansas City received encouraging news regarding starting right guard Trey Smith, who appears set to return after missing time with a concussion.

The Chiefs enter the Thanksgiving matchup with an 8-2 record, trailing the 9-1 Bills in the race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Chiefs Rule Out Kenneth Walker III Despite Encouraging Practice Update

According to the Chiefs’ official injury report, Walker will miss another game despite returning to practice on Tuesday.

The running back injured his groin before Kansas City’s Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. He returned as a limited participant on Tuesday but did not receive clearance to play against Buffalo.

Rookie running back Emmett Johnson has performed well in Walker’s absence and will once again have an opportunity to contribute against the Bills.

Kansas City will also be without Moore, who has not practiced since suffering an ankle injury during the third quarter of the Chiefs’ Week 9 game against the New York Jets.

Norman-Lott, meanwhile, remained a limited participant throughout the week as he continues working his way back from a knee injury. The Chiefs activated the second-year defensive tackle from the reserve/physically unable to perform list last week.

Trey Smith Set to Return as 2 Players Remain Questionable

Smith carries no injury designation heading into Thursday’s game after participating fully in practice again.

The veteran right guard entered concussion protocol during the first quarter of Kansas City’s Week 10 matchup and has been working toward his return.

Tight end Noah Gray received a questionable designation despite progressing to full participation in practice. Gray suffered a rib injury late in the Chiefs’ game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rookie defensive tackle Peter Woods is also questionable. Woods has not played since suffering a neck injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

Bills Dealing With Several Injuries of Their Own

Buffalo had several starters working through injuries during Tuesday’s practice.

Starting cornerback Christian Benford returned as a limited participant after missing the Bills’ previous game with a groin injury. Benford has recorded 33 tackles and eight passes defended across eight appearances this season.

Starting right tackle Spencer Brown progressed to full participation while dealing with a back injury. Brown missed time earlier this season but played in Buffalo’s last two games.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid remained limited with thumb and ankle injuries after missing the previous game. Kincaid ranks second on the team with 32 receptions and has recorded 487 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.

Starting right guard O’Cyrus Torrence and linebacker Dorian Williams were also limited. Williams, who missed Buffalo’s previous game with a calf injury, has recorded 61 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and four passes defended this season.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen Face Off With the AFC’s No. 1 Seed at Stake

After finishing last season 6-11, the Chiefs have put themselves back in contention for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

However, Buffalo has a chance to extend its lead over Kansas City with a Thanksgiving win.

Josh Allen is 5-1 against the Chiefs in the regular season but has yet to defeat Patrick Mahomes or Kansas City in four postseason meetings. The Bills quarterback is still seeking his first Super Bowl appearance.

Weather could also factor into Thursday’s matchup. According to Yahoo Weather, the forecast for Orchard Park calls for temperatures around 37 degrees, a 75 percent chance of rain and winds of approximately 19 mph at kickoff.

Those conditions could place additional responsibility on Johnson and the Chiefs’ rushing attack with Walker unavailable.

A Kansas City victory would bring the Chiefs level with Buffalo in the standings and give them the head-to-head tiebreaker, while a Bills win would extend their advantage over Kansas City to two games.