The Kansas City Chiefs made a nice move by adding wide receiver Josh Downs ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but they will likely soon have an opportunity to make a play for a true No. 1 option in Brandon Aiyuk via free agency.

Following their dismantling of the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 11, the San Francisco 49ers decided to finally cut ties with Aiyuk on Monday, November 23.

Because the move happened after the trade deadline, Aiyuk will enter the waiver wire process. That means every team will have an opportunity to claim him, with the current waiver order informing which organizations possess first right of refusal.

However, it is likely that none of the 32 franchises make a claim because doing so will be pricier and more financially complicated given Aiyuk’s $120 million contract with the 49ers that runs through 2028.

Instead, Aiyuk is liable to find his way to free agency, at which point he will be able to sign with any team he likes/will have him after months of bizarre behavior on social media. That team, or teams, will also get to negotiate with Aiyuk on what will probably be a one-year prove-it deal at a limited salary given that the WR hasn’t played a snap of NFL football since October of 2024.

There is likely to be some interest around the league in Aiyuk, though the Chiefs have as much cause as any franchise to make a play for a wide receiver with high upside and little risk financially, whom they can simply sever ties with for little money if he doesn’t work out as a culture fit or for any other reason.

Brandon Aiyuk’s Preferred Destination Apparently Washington Commanders

Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network dubbed the Washington Commanders as the most likely landing spot for Aiyuk after his release Monday.

“The #49ers have waived WR Brandon Aiyuk, ending a months-long standoff, per @AdamSchefter,” Rapoport posted to X. “Aiyuk is a free agent, with an eventual spot on the #Commanders practice squad viewed as the most likely option.”

Aiyuk displayed an affinity for the Commanders during his run of Instagram videos deriding the 49ers’ front office and coaching staff, despite still being a member of that organization.

The wideout also has a previous relationship with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels from their time together at Arizona State. Aiyuk fractured that bond with insulting comments about Daniels earlier this year, though the two have reportedly mended fences in the interim, as the WR has also turned down the volume significantly on his social media channels in recent months.

Chiefs Could Pivot From Tyreek Hill to Brandon Aiyuk

The Chiefs are still in need of a deep threat and a true X receiver, and a healthy Aiyuk can presumably fill both roles to meaningful degrees.

Another option Kansas City has strongly considered is Tyreek Hill, who also has significant off-field baggage and is represented by the same agent as Aiyuk in Drew Rosenhaus.

It is unclear if their shared representation might lead Rosenhaus to push Aiyuk toward the Commanders, which is perhaps where the former second-team All-Pro wideout (2023) prefers to play anyway, with Hill’s apparent preference being Kansas City.

But doctors have not yet medically cleared Hill to play after suffering a catastrophic knee injury early in the 2025 season, while Aiyuk is ready to get on the field.

The Chiefs have made no commitment to Hill, and despite winning three games in a row and scoring almost 35 points per outing across that run, Kansas City is about to face a gauntlet of opponents that includes road games over the next three weeks against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals before home contests against the New England Patriots and 49ers.

If the Chiefs want to add another pass-catcher, doing so sooner than later is in their best interest. And given the elite play of QB Patrick Mahomes and the offense in general, it would be foolish of Aiyuk not to at least listen to the possibility of landing in Kansas City if that is something the franchise also wants to explore.