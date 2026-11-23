The Kansas City Chiefs have two excellent running backs in Kenneth Walker III and Emmett Johnson, both of whom are good enough to start and have proven they deserve the role.

But absent a shift to the rarely seen 20-personnel, which the Los Angeles Rams have employed amid catastrophic injury issues to their group of pass-catchers, the Chiefs can only run one of their backfield superstars out as RB1 on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told reporters on Monday, November 23 that despite how well Johnson has played across two starts while Walker has worked his way back from a minor groin injury, there is no debate about who will lead the position group when everyone is healthy enough to play.

“Kenneth is the starter. If Kenneth is to play, he’ll remain the starter,” Bieniemy said. “We’re coaching that next man to be prepared to be the man. Emmett has done a great job, but we also understand the value that Kenneth brings as well.”

Kenneth Walker III Was on Pace to Compete for NFL Rushing Title Before Groin Injury

Walker is the reigning Super Bowl MVP who the Chiefs paid $43 million over a three-year deal to come to Kansas City and revamp what was literally the least explosive run game in the NFL over the past two seasons.

The former Seattle Seahawks star did exactly that, jumping out to a fast start and putting up 872 rushing yards and eight TDs on the ground across his first eight games, which equates to an average of 5.5 yards per carry that currently leads the league. Walker has added 26 receptions for 172 yards and four scores through the air.

He suffered the groin injury during practice ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 10 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Kansas City held him out as a precaution against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, though there is a reasonable chance Walker can/will return to square off against the Bills in Buffalo for the final game of the league’s Thanksgiving slate just three days from now.

Emmett Johnson Has Been Excellent Over Past 2 Games as Chiefs’ Starting Running Back

During Walker’s absence, Johnson has proven almost equally electric.

The fifth-round rookie has amassed 317 rushing yards and two scores as well as 24 receptions for 345 yards and three TDs in the pass game. Johnson produced some of those statistics in the backup RB role before Walkers’ injury, though he has tallied a total of 314 yards from scrimmage and three TDs over the past two weeks as the starter.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes praised both Johnson and Walker following Kansas City’s third straight blowout win, but acknowledged what it will mean for the offense to get Walker back as it prepares for a brutal stretch of schedule that includes three straight road games against the Bills, Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

“It’s been big. You see the talent, but you never know with a young guy,” Mahomes said of Johnson Sunday. “I think it’s going to help a ton once we get [Walker] back.”