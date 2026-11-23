The Kansas City Chiefs are on a dominant stretch defensively.

They have allowed 13 or less points in each of their last three games. Kansas City limited the Arizona Cardinals to just seven points in Week 11, and only 155 passing yards. Second-year cornerback Nohl Williams has helped lead the charge in a big way.

Kansas City Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed Calls for Nohl Williams to Be an All-Pro

Chiefs veteran cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has been sidelined on injured reserve due to ongoing knee issues. After Williams made a highlight reel tackle on Cardinals Elijah Higgins, Sneed posted “#AllProNohl to his X account, advocating for Williams to earn All-Pro honors this season.

Williams is certainly having an All-Pro caliber year. In 10 games played, he has recorded 44 total tackles, 13 passes defensed, two interceptions, and one sack. His overall grade of 79.8 from Pro Football Focus ranks eighth among 107 qualifying cornerbacks.

Williams gained more national recognition last week when he shut down Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Drake London, who recorded zero catches when Williams was matched up against him. After the game, Williams credited his teammates — but admitted he was excited about his performance.

“I was very excited,” Williams said about facing London. “That was just the gameplan for that week. I tried to perfect it and do my job. Whatever the coaches say, I’m going to do. I feel like anybody can be in that position in our room. We have a lot of talented guys who can travel with guys like Drake.”

Nohl Williams Has Earned Trust of Coaching Staff

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo doesn’t typically have his cornerbacks shadow receivers, but rather stick to one side of the field. The fact that he allowed Williams to follow London is a strong indicator that he has a lot of trust in him. Spagnuolo proved that with his praise for Williams after the Atlanta matchup.

“I thought he did a really good job,” Spagnuolo said. “It’s not the easiest thing to do. I thought Nohl did a pretty good job for the most part on 5 (London). He was a guy we were worried about. He didn’t bat an eyelash.”

Kansas City is about to face a tough stretch of top tier teams with explosive receivers such as Davante Adams, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Mike Evans. If Williams can limit those guys, he’ll have a strong shot at being an All-Pro.